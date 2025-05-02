$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to the war can receive compensation from the state. Find out who is eligible for compensation, what documents are needed, and how to apply. **Who is eligible for compensation?** Compensation can be received by: * Citizens of Ukraine * Owners of damaged or destroyed housing (private houses, apartments, other residential premises) * Those whose housing is located in areas where hostilities are ongoing or that were temporarily occupied Important: Heirs of the above-mentioned persons also have the right to compensation. **What types of damage are eligible for compensation?** Compensation is provided for: * Damaged housing that can be repaired * Destroyed housing that is impossible to repair **What documents are needed?** To apply for compensation, you will need the following documents: * Application for compensation * Identity document (passport, ID card) * Taxpayer identification number (TIN) * Document confirming ownership of the damaged or destroyed property * Photo and video of the damage (if available) Depending on the specific situation, other documents may also be required, such as: * Report on the assessment of damage caused to the property * Death certificate of the owner (in case of inheritance) * Power of attorney (if the application is submitted by a representative) **How to apply for compensation?** You can apply for compensation in the following ways: * Through the Diia portal or app * Through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS) * Through a notary Important: Applications for compensation for damaged property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation. Applications for compensation for destroyed property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within three years after its termination or cancellation. **How is the amount of compensation determined?** The amount of compensation is determined by a special commission based on the assessment of the damage caused. The assessment takes into account: * The area of the damaged or destroyed property * The cost of repairs or construction * Other factors **How is compensation paid?** Compensation is paid in the following ways: * For repairs: funds are transferred to a special account that can be used to purchase building materials and pay for construction services. * For destroyed housing: a housing certificate is issued, which can be used to purchase a new home or finance the construction of a new one. Important: The procedure for obtaining compensation may vary depending on the specific region and local authorities. It is recommended to contact your local authorities or legal professionals for detailed information and assistance.
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Neonatal screening revealed 646 diseases in infants: Ministry of Health reminds of the importance of diagnostics In Ukraine, neonatal screening, which allows for the early detection of serious congenital and hereditary diseases in newborns, has identified 646 cases of diseases in infants. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Neonatal screening is a test that is performed on all newborns on 48-72 hours of life to detect certain congenital and hereditary diseases that may not be apparent at birth. Early detection of these diseases can help to prevent serious health problems and even death. In Ukraine, neonatal screening is conducted for 21 diseases: * hypothyroidism; * phenylketonuria; * cystic fibrosis; * adrenogenital syndrome; * spinal muscular atrophy (SMA); * severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID); * other inherited metabolic disorders. "Timely diagnosis is the key to effective treatment and a full life for children with rare diseases. Neonatal screening is a simple and effective way to detect these diseases early," the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The Ministry of Health also reminded that neonatal screening is free of charge and available to all newborns in Ukraine. To undergo screening, parents should contact their pediatrician or family doctor.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In Ukraine, 410,200 neonatal screenings have been conducted since 2022, identifying 646 diseases, including 56 cases of spinal muscular atrophy. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis.

For more than 2 years since the introduction of expanded neonatal screening of infants in Ukraine, the diagnosis of complex diseases at an early stage of detection has significantly improved. The Ministry of Health reported on the success of the practice and reminded about the importance of examining children in the first days of life, reports UNN.

Details

Since the introduction of expanded neonatal screening in 2022, 410.2 thousand such studies have been conducted in Ukraine.

Diseases were detected in 646 infants, of which 56 were spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Diagnostics were carried out in four regional centers:

  • more than 146 thousand studies were conducted in the Lviv Regional Center for Neonatal Screening;
    • more than 132 thousand — in the Kyiv Center;
      • more than 73 thousand — in the Kryvyi Rih Center;
        • more than 57 thousand — in the Kharkiv Center.

          Addition

          Neonatal screening is a medical examination of newborns for certain congenital or rare diseases that may not have symptoms at an early stage, but can lead to serious consequences if treatment is not started in time. Most often, such a study is carried out in the maternity hospital on the 1-3 day after the birth of the child – the baby takes a drop of blood from the heel on a special card, and the sample is sent to the laboratory.

          The study is free and voluntary, so the Ministry of Health strongly recommends that you undergo it.

          Previously, infants in Ukraine were checked for four hereditary diseases, but since 2022, the number of diseases included in newborn screening in Ukraine has increased to 21.

          Let us remind you

          In Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, a bone marrow transplant was performed for the first time in Ukraine to a two-month-old baby.

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

