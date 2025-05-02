Neonatal screening revealed 646 diseases in infants: Ministry of Health reminds of the importance of diagnostics In Ukraine, neonatal screening, which allows for the early detection of serious congenital and hereditary diseases in newborns, has identified 646 cases of diseases in infants. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Neonatal screening is a test that is performed on all newborns on 48-72 hours of life to detect certain congenital and hereditary diseases that may not be apparent at birth. Early detection of these diseases can help to prevent serious health problems and even death. In Ukraine, neonatal screening is conducted for 21 diseases: * hypothyroidism; * phenylketonuria; * cystic fibrosis; * adrenogenital syndrome; * spinal muscular atrophy (SMA); * severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID); * other inherited metabolic disorders. "Timely diagnosis is the key to effective treatment and a full life for children with rare diseases. Neonatal screening is a simple and effective way to detect these diseases early," the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The Ministry of Health also reminded that neonatal screening is free of charge and available to all newborns in Ukraine. To undergo screening, parents should contact their pediatrician or family doctor.
In Ukraine, 410,200 neonatal screenings have been conducted since 2022, identifying 646 diseases, including 56 cases of spinal muscular atrophy. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis.
For more than 2 years since the introduction of expanded neonatal screening of infants in Ukraine, the diagnosis of complex diseases at an early stage of detection has significantly improved. The Ministry of Health reported on the success of the practice and reminded about the importance of examining children in the first days of life, reports UNN.
Since the introduction of expanded neonatal screening in 2022, 410.2 thousand such studies have been conducted in Ukraine.
Diseases were detected in 646 infants, of which 56 were spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Diagnostics were carried out in four regional centers:
- more than 146 thousand studies were conducted in the Lviv Regional Center for Neonatal Screening;
- more than 132 thousand — in the Kyiv Center;
- more than 73 thousand — in the Kryvyi Rih Center;
- more than 57 thousand — in the Kharkiv Center.
Neonatal screening is a medical examination of newborns for certain congenital or rare diseases that may not have symptoms at an early stage, but can lead to serious consequences if treatment is not started in time. Most often, such a study is carried out in the maternity hospital on the 1-3 day after the birth of the child – the baby takes a drop of blood from the heel on a special card, and the sample is sent to the laboratory.
The study is free and voluntary, so the Ministry of Health strongly recommends that you undergo it.
Previously, infants in Ukraine were checked for four hereditary diseases, but since 2022, the number of diseases included in newborn screening in Ukraine has increased to 21.
In Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, a bone marrow transplant was performed for the first time in Ukraine to a two-month-old baby.