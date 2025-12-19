In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 912 views
02:08 PM • 2094 views
12:39 PM • 8194 views
12:26 PM • 11737 views
12:10 PM • 10030 views
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15098 views
11:08 AM • 10064 views
10:10 AM • 7812 views
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22979 views
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20184 views
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15575 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49521 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56324 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38338 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36855 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43226 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48228 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16448 views

Due to the enemy's attack on a critical infrastructure facility, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway has been stopped. Passage through the checkpoints "Mayaky-Udobne-Palanka" and "Starokozache-Tudora" on the Ukrainian-Moldovan section is temporarily suspended.

In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know

As a result of the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway has been stopped, and passage through certain checkpoints in the Odesa region is temporarily not being carried out, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the enemy attack by the Russian Federation on a critical infrastructure object, traffic on the "Odesa - Reni" highway has been stopped. As a result, the passage of citizens and vehicles through certain checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan section of the state border in the Odesa region is temporarily not being carried out. Currently, the Moldovan side has announced the temporary closure of the "Mayaky-Udobne-Palanca" and "Starokozache-Tudora" checkpoints.

- reported the customs service.

Given this, the customs service suggested that "carriers and citizens refrain from traveling in this direction until the situation stabilizes and monitor information updates."

"At the same time, for movement across the state border of Ukraine, we suggest using checkpoints on the border with the Republic of Moldova located in the areas of activity of the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi customs offices," the report says.

For cargo, the Moldovan side suggests using the "Mamalyha - Kryva" and "Sokyriany - Oknytsia" checkpoints.

For passenger movement, it is recommended to use the following checkpoints: "Bronnytsia-Ungury"; "Vashkivtsi - Hrimenkauți"; "Rossoshany - Brycheny"; "Kelmency - Larga".

"We draw attention to the fact that there is currently an overload of transport at the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach" checkpoint and ask you to take this into account when planning your trip," the customs service emphasized.

"The State Customs Service of Ukraine operates in normal mode, ensuring uninterrupted passage of goods and vehicles across the customs border of Ukraine where traffic is not restricted. The State Customs Service is also in constant contact with the Moldovan side to synchronize actions," the report stressed.

Russian attack on Odesa: railway and station damaged, employee injured, 65,000 without electricity, and 85,000 without heating in the city19.12.25, 11:34 • 3128 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa