In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know

As a result of the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway has been stopped, and passage through certain checkpoints in the Odesa region is temporarily not being carried out, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the enemy attack by the Russian Federation on a critical infrastructure object, traffic on the "Odesa - Reni" highway has been stopped. As a result, the passage of citizens and vehicles through certain checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan section of the state border in the Odesa region is temporarily not being carried out. Currently, the Moldovan side has announced the temporary closure of the "Mayaky-Udobne-Palanca" and "Starokozache-Tudora" checkpoints. - reported the customs service.

Given this, the customs service suggested that "carriers and citizens refrain from traveling in this direction until the situation stabilizes and monitor information updates."

"At the same time, for movement across the state border of Ukraine, we suggest using checkpoints on the border with the Republic of Moldova located in the areas of activity of the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi customs offices," the report says.

For cargo, the Moldovan side suggests using the "Mamalyha - Kryva" and "Sokyriany - Oknytsia" checkpoints.

For passenger movement, it is recommended to use the following checkpoints: "Bronnytsia-Ungury"; "Vashkivtsi - Hrimenkauți"; "Rossoshany - Brycheny"; "Kelmency - Larga".

"We draw attention to the fact that there is currently an overload of transport at the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach" checkpoint and ask you to take this into account when planning your trip," the customs service emphasized.

"The State Customs Service of Ukraine operates in normal mode, ensuring uninterrupted passage of goods and vehicles across the customs border of Ukraine where traffic is not restricted. The State Customs Service is also in constant contact with the Moldovan side to synchronize actions," the report stressed.

Russian attack on Odesa: railway and station damaged, employee injured, 65,000 without electricity, and 85,000 without heating in the city