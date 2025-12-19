$42.340.00
Russian attack on Odesa: railway and station damaged, employee injured, 65,000 without electricity, and 85,000 without heating in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3138 views

Russia once again attacked Odesa region, targeting energy and transport infrastructure. As a result of the strikes, the Odesa-Skhidna railway station was damaged, an employee was injured, 74.5 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, and 85 thousand without heating.

Russian attack on Odesa: railway and station damaged, employee injured, 65,000 without electricity, and 85,000 without heating in the city

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, there is damage to the railway and the station, the enemy struck the "Odesa-Skhidna" station, an employee was wounded, Russia also targeted energy facilities, 65,000 consumers in the city are without electricity, and 85,000 are without heat, in Artsyz almost 9,000 subscribers are without electricity, Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Odesa region. Russia attacked the region again. Energy and transport infrastructure remain the target," Kuleba wrote.

Separately - about the railway. During the night, strikes were recorded on the territory of the "Odesa-Skhidna" station. The electrical centralization post and the station building were damaged. A railway employee was wounded, she is under the supervision of doctors

- the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

According to his data, due to the massive shelling this night, 74.5 thousand subscribers in the region were left without electricity. "Odesa suffered the most - about 65 thousand households are without electricity. Another part of the outages is related to previous strikes - almost 9 thousand subscribers are without electricity in Artsyz," Kuleba indicated.

As the Deputy Prime Minister noted, all services are already working on restoration. "Critical infrastructure operates with backup power - facilities are powered by generators," he said.

"Also, about 85,000 subscribers in Odesa are without heat supply. Repair work is ongoing in an intensified mode to restore stable operation of facilities as soon as possible. The city authorities have organized the delivery of technical water to areas with water supply interruptions. Invincibility Points are open around the clock, there is heat, light and the possibility to recharge," Kuleba informed.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Artsyz
Dmytro Kuleba
Odesa