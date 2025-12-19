Due to Russian attacks, at least 100,000 consumers are without electricity, affecting 5 regions; capacities have been freed up to shorten outage schedules

$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2880 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8618 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11953 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 10197 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15322 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10128 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 7832 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23116 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20191 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Due to Russian attacks, at least 100,000 consumers are without electricity, affecting 5 regions; capacities have been freed up to shorten outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2164 views

Due to Russian attacks on energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine, consumers have been cut off from power, with over 99,000 of them in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Blackout schedules remain in effect, but additional capacities have been freed up to shorten them.

Due to Russian attacks, at least 100,000 consumers are without electricity, affecting 5 regions; capacities have been freed up to shorten outage schedules

Due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, as of this morning, there are power outages in 5 regions, with up to 100,000 consumers without electricity due to Russian attacks in two regions. Schedules are still in effect, but additional capacity has been freed up to reduce them, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

According to Ukrenergo, "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions." "As a result, as of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions," the NEC reported.

As a result of night strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, as of this morning, more than 73,000 consumers remain without electricity. Work is underway to restore their power supply. Also, due to attacks on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 26,000 subscribers are without electricity.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, as noted, restoration work is ongoing both at Ukrenergo's high-voltage substations and at the facilities of distribution system operators. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the most difficult situation remains in the regions bordering Russia and the front-line areas. "The enemy continues systemic attacks on Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions, where large-scale damage to generation, transmission, and distribution networks has been recorded," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Outage schedules

"Due to significant damage to networks and limited electricity transmission capabilities in certain regions, hourly outages continue to be applied. There is also a need for economical energy consumption, in particular, shifting energy-intensive processes to night hours after 11:00 PM," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Ukrenergo, meanwhile, indicated that consumption restriction measures are in place "in most regions of Ukraine": power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages.

It is noted that "as a result of reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the government managed to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity, which will allow reducing the duration of outage schedules for the population and industry during the autumn-winter period."

Consumption

As reported by Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, December 19, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 1.9% higher than at this time the previous day. The reason is the decrease in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 18, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures.

Julia Shramko

