Due to Russian attacks, at least 100,000 consumers are without electricity, affecting 5 regions; capacities have been freed up to shorten outage schedules

Due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, as of this morning, there are power outages in 5 regions, with up to 100,000 consumers without electricity due to Russian attacks in two regions. Schedules are still in effect, but additional capacity has been freed up to reduce them, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

According to Ukrenergo, "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions." "As a result, as of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions," the NEC reported.

As a result of night strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, as of this morning, more than 73,000 consumers remain without electricity. Work is underway to restore their power supply. Also, due to attacks on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 26,000 subscribers are without electricity. - stated the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, as noted, restoration work is ongoing both at Ukrenergo's high-voltage substations and at the facilities of distribution system operators. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the most difficult situation remains in the regions bordering Russia and the front-line areas. "The enemy continues systemic attacks on Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions, where large-scale damage to generation, transmission, and distribution networks has been recorded," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Outage schedules

"Due to significant damage to networks and limited electricity transmission capabilities in certain regions, hourly outages continue to be applied. There is also a need for economical energy consumption, in particular, shifting energy-intensive processes to night hours after 11:00 PM," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Ukrenergo, meanwhile, indicated that consumption restriction measures are in place "in most regions of Ukraine": power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages.

It is noted that "as a result of reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the government managed to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity, which will allow reducing the duration of outage schedules for the population and industry during the autumn-winter period."

Consumption

As reported by Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, December 19, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 1.9% higher than at this time the previous day. The reason is the decrease in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 18, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures.

