Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Ukrenergo's tariffs for electricity transmission and dispatching will increase in 2026, but this will not lead to a change in tariffs for household consumers. The increase will be 8.3% for transmission and 11.2% for dispatch control, which will cover the company's costs for fulfilling special obligations and settlements in the electricity market.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC

The change in tariffs of NPC "Ukrenergo" does not affect electricity tariffs for household consumers, so they will not change due to this, the company said, and explained how much the cost for users of their transmission and dispatching services increases, writes UNN.

The change in tariffs of NPC "Ukrenergo" does not affect the cost of electricity for the population, so tariffs for household consumers will not change.

- reported Ukrenergo.

How Ukrenergo tariffs have increased

The national regulator - NEURC - approved the tariffs of NPC "Ukrenergo" for 2026. For the electricity transmission service, the tariff was approved with a two-stage review: at the level of UAH 713.68/MWh for the period from January 1 to March 31 and at the level of UAH 742.91/MWh from April 1 to December 31 of next year. The tariff for the dispatch control service for the entire next year was approved at the level of UAH 110.03/MWh. "Thus, next year the transmission tariff will increase by 8.3%, and the dispatch control tariff - by 11.2%, compared to the current year," the company noted.

They emphasized that the NPC "Ukrenergo" tariff for electricity transmission is "the main source of covering the company's costs for fulfilling special obligations imposed on the company by the state (PSO) and settlements in the electricity market." And "the costs of balancing the energy system and purchasing fast reserves (ancillary services) constitute the largest part of the company's tariff for the dispatching service."

"All costs associated with the operational activities of NPC "Ukrenergo" amount to only 11.1% in the transmission tariff and 27.3% in the dispatching tariff. That is, ensuring the company's vital activity, carrying out repairs and restoration work, construction and modernization of our facilities does not take the largest share in the tariff structure," the report says.

"The largest part of Ukrenergo's costs included in the tariffs are the costs of fulfilling PSOs, payment for fast reserves (ancillary services), costs of servicing and repaying loans, settlements in the electricity market (purchase of electricity to compensate for technological losses, compensation to producers of "green" electricity in case of generation restrictions, etc.), which the energy system operator must carry out according to legislation," the company indicated.

NEURC approved a two-stage increase in electricity transmission tariffs for 202605.12.25, 20:42 • 4748 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Electricity
Ukrenergo