03:34 PM • 162 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1972 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10287 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10978 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12169 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14523 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12096 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18077 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10733 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8312 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11013 views

Citizens heading to Odesa are informed about restrictions and redirected to alternative routes due to complicated traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway. It is recommended to choose checkpoints in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.

Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes

Citizens traveling to Ukraine in the direction of Odesa are informed about restrictions and redirected to alternative routes, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the SBGS, cooperation with the border police of the Republic of Moldova has been strengthened.

We recommend choosing checkpoints in Vinnytsia region, as well as "Mamalyha" and "Sokyriany" in Chernivtsi region 

- border guards note.

In addition, according to the SBGS, at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia region, an increase in traffic is already observed, while passage is provided with reinforced patrols.

Recall

As a result of a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility near Mayaky, traffic was suspended on the Odesa-Reni highway, which complicated access to a number of checkpoints in Odesa region:

  • "Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne";
    • "Reni – Giurgiulesti";
      • "Tabaky – Myrny";
        • "Vynohradivka – Vulkaneshty";
          • "Starokozache – Tudora";
            • "Novi Troyany – Chadyr Lunga";
              • "Orlivka – Isakcha";
                • "Dolynske";
                  • "Zaliznychne";
                    • "Lisne";
                      • "Serpneve";
                        • "Maloyaroslavets".

                          Antonina Tumanova

