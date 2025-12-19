Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Kyiv • UNN
Citizens heading to Odesa are informed about restrictions and redirected to alternative routes due to complicated traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway. It is recommended to choose checkpoints in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.
Citizens traveling to Ukraine in the direction of Odesa are informed about restrictions and redirected to alternative routes, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
Details
According to the SBGS, cooperation with the border police of the Republic of Moldova has been strengthened.
We recommend choosing checkpoints in Vinnytsia region, as well as "Mamalyha" and "Sokyriany" in Chernivtsi region
In addition, according to the SBGS, at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia region, an increase in traffic is already observed, while passage is provided with reinforced patrols.
Recall
As a result of a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility near Mayaky, traffic was suspended on the Odesa-Reni highway, which complicated access to a number of checkpoints in Odesa region:
- "Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne";
- "Reni – Giurgiulesti";
- "Tabaky – Myrny";
- "Vynohradivka – Vulkaneshty";
- "Starokozache – Tudora";
- "Novi Troyany – Chadyr Lunga";
- "Orlivka – Isakcha";
- "Dolynske";
- "Zaliznychne";
- "Lisne";
- "Serpneve";
- "Maloyaroslavets".