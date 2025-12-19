Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 2770 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6226 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 7774 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15639 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14919 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13619 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15505 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12677 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20133 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11017 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
92%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 3728 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 12316 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20749 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 20594 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 22851 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15644 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20134 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23018 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26624 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58117 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40108 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38420 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44687 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49633 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12432 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing the digital system "Property" for accounting for military property in units. This will simplify the work of supply services and allow for faster and more transparent resource management.

Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned

The Ministry of Defense has started testing the digital system "Maino" (Property), which allows for accounting of military property in units within a single digital environment and simplifies the work of supply services. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Keeping records of property in military units has always taken a lot of time and effort. Forming needs, compiling reports, writing off. So I set the task for the ministry to digitize these processes so that the military could focus on tasks important for defense.

- the message says.

The "Maino" system was developed by servicemen. It allows for all accounting of military property at the military unit level in a single digital environment.

It is noted that this will significantly simplify the work of supply services and allow for quick and transparent resource management. In addition, the system is integrated with the logistics management system, which provides a complete picture of resources and allows for decision-making without delays.

At the first stage, the system covers communication and cybersecurity tools. Next, those responsible face the task of scaling "Maino" to other services.

UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence15.12.25, 19:29 • 3513 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal