Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned

The Ministry of Defense has started testing the digital system "Maino" (Property), which allows for accounting of military property in units within a single digital environment and simplifies the work of supply services. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Keeping records of property in military units has always taken a lot of time and effort. Forming needs, compiling reports, writing off. So I set the task for the ministry to digitize these processes so that the military could focus on tasks important for defense. - the message says.

The "Maino" system was developed by servicemen. It allows for all accounting of military property at the military unit level in a single digital environment.

It is noted that this will significantly simplify the work of supply services and allow for quick and transparent resource management. In addition, the system is integrated with the logistics management system, which provides a complete picture of resources and allows for decision-making without delays.

At the first stage, the system covers communication and cybersecurity tools. Next, those responsible face the task of scaling "Maino" to other services.

UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence