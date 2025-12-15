UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to allocate 12 billion hryvnias for ordering drones and other military equipment through the electronic marketplace DOT-Chain Defence in the first quarter of 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that 186 combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Azov and Khartia corps brigades, already have access to the system.

Through the marketplace, the front has already received unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare equipment worth UAH 7.687 billion – 175.4 thousand units of equipment. More than 100 manufacturers are already connected to the system. Our goal is for every brigade to be able to independently choose and quickly receive everything necessary to perform tasks – Shmyhal stated.

Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), noted that the system, which became available to the military at the end of July this year, has proven its effectiveness. The DPA, together with the Ministry of Defense, is working to ensure that 70% of all FPV drones next year will be purchased precisely through DOT-Chain Defence.

To this end, the DPA is actively expanding the list of manufacturers and tools on the marketplace. On December 11, more than 300 representatives of Ukrainian drone and electronic warfare manufacturers joined a consultation where changes for 2026 and the procedure for working in the system were discussed.

For reference: The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace unites brigades, manufacturers, and the Defense Procurement Agency in a secure environment, allowing the military to place orders in a few clicks.

