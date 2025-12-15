UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence

$42.190.08
03:22 PM • 12186 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 13601 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 12327 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12612 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21320 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 17900 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 19612 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 20947 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21640 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22218 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21334 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
01:34 PM • 17637 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
11:52 AM • 26467 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
December 13, 04:20 PM • 82052 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
December 13, 12:38 PM • 99381 views
UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Ministry of Defense plans to allocate 12 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones and other military equipment through the electronic marketplace DOT-Chain Defence in the first quarter of 2026. Currently, 186 combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Azov and Khartia corps brigades, have access to the system.

UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to allocate 12 billion hryvnias for ordering drones and other military equipment through the electronic marketplace DOT-Chain Defence in the first quarter of 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that 186 combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Azov and Khartia corps brigades, already have access to the system.

Through the marketplace, the front has already received unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare equipment worth UAH 7.687 billion – 175.4 thousand units of equipment. More than 100 manufacturers are already connected to the system. Our goal is for every brigade to be able to independently choose and quickly receive everything necessary to perform tasks 

– Shmyhal stated.

Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), noted that the system, which became available to the military at the end of July this year, has proven its effectiveness. The DPA, together with the Ministry of Defense, is working to ensure that 70% of all FPV drones next year will be purchased precisely through DOT-Chain Defence.

Armored blankets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the characteristics of the new protection11.12.25, 14:34 • 3915 views

To this end, the DPA is actively expanding the list of manufacturers and tools on the marketplace. On December 11, more than 300 representatives of Ukrainian drone and electronic warfare manufacturers joined a consultation where changes for 2026 and the procedure for working in the system were discussed.

For reference: The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace unites brigades, manufacturers, and the Defense Procurement Agency in a secure environment, allowing the military to place orders in a few clicks.

Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market05.12.25, 14:30 • 3467 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal