Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early

NASA is evaluating the possibility of an early termination of the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station due to medical issues of one of the astronauts. This is reported by Space, according to UNN.

On Wednesday afternoon (January 7), NASA announced the postponement of a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday (January 8) outside the ISS due to an astronaut's "medical issues." The agency did not name the astronaut or share details about their condition, citing confidentiality concerns, but noted that the situation is stable, the publication writes.

However, despite the astronaut's stable condition, NASA stated that it is considering all possible scenarios, including an early return of the crew to Earth.

"Safely conducting our missions is our top priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an early termination of the Crew-11 mission. These are situations that NASA and our partners prepare for and train to execute safely. We will provide further updates within the next 24 hours." - reads an update sent by email, according to the publication.

Crew-11 is the latest SpaceX astronaut mission to the ISS, comprising Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke from NASA, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov from the Russian space agency "Roscosmos."

