Exclusive
01:48 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

NASA is evaluating the possibility of an early termination of the Crew-11 mission on the ISS due to medical issues with one of the astronauts. The agency has postponed a spacewalk and is considering returning the crew to Earth.

Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early

NASA is evaluating the possibility of an early termination of the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station due to medical issues of one of the astronauts. This is reported by Space, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday afternoon (January 7), NASA announced the postponement of a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday (January 8) outside the ISS due to an astronaut's "medical issues." The agency did not name the astronaut or share details about their condition, citing confidentiality concerns, but noted that the situation is stable, the publication writes.

However, despite the astronaut's stable condition, NASA stated that it is considering all possible scenarios, including an early return of the crew to Earth.

"Safely conducting our missions is our top priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an early termination of the Crew-11 mission. These are situations that NASA and our partners prepare for and train to execute safely. We will provide further updates within the next 24 hours."

 - reads an update sent by email, according to the publication.

Details

Crew-11 is the latest SpaceX astronaut mission to the ISS, comprising Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke from NASA, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov from the Russian space agency "Roscosmos."

Recall

NASA has been unable to re-establish contact with the MAVEN probe for almost a month, which disappeared in Mars' orbit on December 6, 2025. Telemetry analysis indicates an unplanned rotation of the spacecraft, and resuscitation attempts have been suspended until January 16, 2026, due to an astronomical phenomenon.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
Mars
NASA