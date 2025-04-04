Марсоход NASA Curiosity обнаружил самые крупные органические молекулы на Марсе, возрастом 3,7 миллиарда лет. Молекулы могут быть фрагментами жирных кислот, окружающих биологические клетки.
Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko recommends analyzing the events of March, not starting new projects and completing old business. This period lays the foundation for the program for six months ahead.
On March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will occur, completing the eclipse corridor. This is a powerful moment for transformation, intention setting, and global change, influencing destiny.
Putin's representative said that Russia is interested in cooperating with Elon Musk in space research, in particular, regarding the preparation of a mission to Mars. Moscow seeks to strengthen "Roscosmos".
SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 using Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first landing of people is possible in 2029-2031.
The "Hera" probe photographed Mars and Deimos during the flyby. This will help in planning future missions to explore Mars' satellites and develop technologies to protect against asteroids.
Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the influence of retrograde planets and eclipses in March 2025. The period from March 3 to 9 will be a preparatory stage before important astrological events.
Astrologer told about the parade of planets in the sign of Pisces, which will last a month and a half. The period will bring opportunities for spiritual development, but will require caution in finances and relationships.
Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko gave a forecast for each sign of the Zodiac and talked about the influence of the planets for the coming week.
The Earth's inner core could have deformed by 100 meters in height over the past 20 years. The changes occur at the boundary between the inner and outer core, which may be due to changes in the planet's magnetic field.
Researchers have discovered a variety of life forms at a depth of 4. 375 km below the Earth's surface. The discovery may help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.
Ilon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at Capital One Arena. Owners of major technology companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, attended the ceremony.
In his inauguration speech, Donald Trump announced the US plans to send astronauts to Mars to plant a flag. The idea was supported by Ilon Musk, who will head a new government department.
On January 21, 2025, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will align in a straight line in the night sky. This will be the prelude to an even rarer parade of seven planets, which will occur on February 28.
Astrologer Ksenia Basilenko predicts a powerful energetic week from January 20 to 26. The Sun-Pluto conjunction will bring resonant events and the possibility of dramatic changes for all zodiac signs.
Mars will reach its maximum brightness and closest point to Earth on January 16. On February 28, 2025, a rare parade of seven planets will take place, which will be repeated only in 2492.
Japan's LignoSat satellite, made of magnolia, has begun operations in Earth orbit. The device will test the behavior of wood in space for 6 months for future projects on the Moon and Mars.
Retrograde Mars enters the sign of Cancer, which will affect family relationships. Astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko gave a forecast for all zodiac signs for the period January 6-12.
In 2025, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will be retrograde at different times of the year. The astrologer warns of possible difficulties in finance, communication, and relationships during these periods.
Mars retrograde will create tension and obstacles in all spheres of life. Astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko gives recommendations for each zodiac sign for the coming week.
Mercury starts direct movement, which will improve mutual understanding between people and accelerate all processes. December 21 will be an important astrological event - the day of the winter solstice.
The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a 10-meter asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is the smallest object found at such a distance, which opens up new opportunities for protecting the Earth.
The retrograde nature of Mars and Mercury will create obstacles in all spheres of life from December 9th to 15th. The full moon in Gemini on December 15 will increase emotional instability and require special attention to rest.
NASA has postponed the manned Artemis - 3 mission to land on the moon until mid-2027 due to technical problems. The reason for the transfer was difficulties with the spacecraft's heat shield.
From December 5, 2024 to February 25, 2025 Mars will be in retrograde motion. Astrologer warns about three particularly stressful periods and gives recommendations on behavior during this time.
On December 5, Mars retrograde begins, which will last until February 25. The astrologer warns of possible conflicts and advises to avoid making important decisions during this period.
The astrologer spoke about the impact of Mercury retrograde from November 25 to December 15 and the new moon on December 1 on all zodiac signs. The period will bring changes in communication, travel, and personal relationships.
Elsa Thora, a 22-year-old Swedish OnlyFans model, has publicly announced her desire to have a child with Elon Musk on Mars. She has already tried to contact the billionaire via the social network X.
Astrologer told about an important astrological event - Pluto's entry into the sign of Aquarius for 24 years. Forecast for all zodiac signs for the week and upcoming global changes in technology and social sphere.
SpaceX is preparing to launch a tender offer for the sale of shares in December at a price of $135 per share. The company could be valued at more than $250 billion and expects a favorable government attitude after Trump's possible victory.