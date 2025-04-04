$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12586 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22081 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60970 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207527 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119214 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213118 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243898 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126559 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386454 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306955 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 678 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12034 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41335 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69478 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55403 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Mars

NASA аппарат обнаружил крупнейшие органические молекулы на Марсе

Марсоход NASA Curiosity обнаружил самые крупные органические молекулы на Марсе, возрастом 3,7 миллиарда лет. Молекулы могут быть фрагментами жирных кислот, окружающих биологические клетки.

News of the World • April 1, 12:52 AM • 11740 views
Exclusive

Energy of the week after the eclipse: analysis, pause and rethinking

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko recommends analyzing the events of March, not starting new projects and completing old business. This period lays the foundation for the program for six months ahead.

Society • March 31, 05:38 AM • 537008 views
Exclusive

Solar Eclipse March 29, 2025: Point of Strength and Great Transition

On March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will occur, completing the eclipse corridor. This is a powerful moment for transformation, intention setting, and global change, influencing destiny.

Society • March 28, 07:20 AM • 713268 views

Russia wants to cooperate with Musk to fly to Mars - Reuters

Putin's representative said that Russia is interested in cooperating with Elon Musk in space research, in particular, regarding the preparation of a mission to Mars. Moscow seeks to strengthen "Roscosmos".

News of the World • March 18, 12:56 PM • 10211 views

Elon Musk plans to send Starship to Mars in 2026

SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 using Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first landing of people is possible in 2029-2031.

News of the World • March 15, 08:55 PM • 28404 views

One step closer to Mars' satellite: "Hera" asteroid mission used for the first time beyond Earth and the Moon

The "Hera" probe photographed Mars and Deimos during the flyby. This will help in planning future missions to explore Mars' satellites and develop technologies to protect against asteroids.

News of the World • March 13, 04:54 PM • 16394 views
Exclusive

Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the influence of retrograde planets and eclipses in March 2025. The period from March 3 to 9 will be a preparatory stage before important astrological events.

Society • March 3, 07:14 AM • 202947 views
Exclusive

Period of spiritual development and self-discovery: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 24 - March 2

Astrologer told about the parade of planets in the sign of Pisces, which will last a month and a half. The period will bring opportunities for spiritual development, but will require caution in finances and relationships.

Society • February 24, 07:11 AM • 106336 views
Exclusive

Horoscope for all Zodiac signs for February 17 - 23

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko gave a forecast for each sign of the Zodiac and talked about the influence of the planets for the coming week.

Society • February 17, 07:05 AM • 136219 views

Earth's inner core could have changed shape - study

The Earth's inner core could have deformed by 100 meters in height over the past 20 years. The changes occur at the boundary between the inner and outer core, which may be due to changes in the planet's magnetic field.

News of the World • February 11, 07:47 AM • 27183 views

Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth

Researchers have discovered a variety of life forms at a depth of 4. 375 km below the Earth's surface. The discovery may help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.

News of the World • February 2, 06:47 PM • 61735 views

Musk promised to “work his ass off” at Trump's inaugural party

Ilon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at Capital One Arena. Owners of major technology companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, attended the ceremony.

News of the World • January 20, 08:25 PM • 38532 views

Trump hopes to plant U.S. flag on Mars

In his inauguration speech, Donald Trump announced the US plans to send astronauts to Mars to plant a flag. The idea was supported by Ilon Musk, who will head a new government department.

News of the World • January 20, 05:54 PM • 40288 views

Parade of Six Planets on January 21: Where and How to Observe

On January 21, 2025, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will align in a straight line in the night sky. This will be the prelude to an even rarer parade of seven planets, which will occur on February 28.

Society • January 20, 03:20 PM • 37057 views
Exclusive

Beginning of the period of radical changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for January 20 - 26

Astrologer Ksenia Basilenko predicts a powerful energetic week from January 20 to 26. The Sun-Pluto conjunction will bring resonant events and the possibility of dramatic changes for all zodiac signs.

Society • January 20, 07:13 AM • 118169 views

Mars approaches Earth before a unique parade of planets in February 2025

Mars will reach its maximum brightness and closest point to Earth on January 16. On February 28, 2025, a rare parade of seven planets will take place, which will be repeated only in 2492.

News of the World • January 13, 04:19 PM • 34178 views

First ever wooden satellite launched into space: photo details

Japan's LignoSat satellite, made of magnolia, has begun operations in Earth orbit. The device will test the behavior of wood in space for 6 months for future projects on the Moon and Mars.

News of the World • January 12, 11:23 PM • 28204 views
Exclusive

Mars will raise family issues: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 6-12

Retrograde Mars enters the sign of Cancer, which will affect family relationships. Astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko gave a forecast for all zodiac signs for the period January 6-12.

Society • January 6, 09:19 AM • 180931 views
Exclusive

Not just Mercury: how many planetary retrograde periods await us in 2025

In 2025, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will be retrograde at different times of the year. The astrologer warns of possible difficulties in finance, communication, and relationships during these periods.

Society • December 27, 11:14 AM • 159853 views
Exclusive

Mars retrograde - stay calm. Horoscope for all Zodiac signs for December 23-29

Mars retrograde will create tension and obstacles in all spheres of life. Astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko gives recommendations for each zodiac sign for the coming week.

Society • December 23, 09:47 AM • 97850 views
Exclusive

Mercury is no longer retrograde: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for December 16 - 22

Mercury starts direct movement, which will improve mutual understanding between people and accelerate all processes. December 21 will be an important astrological event - the day of the winter solstice.

Society • December 16, 08:49 AM • 165291 views

Thanks to the James Webb telescope, the smallest asteroids were found between Mars and Jupiter

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a 10-meter asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is the smallest object found at such a distance, which opens up new opportunities for protecting the Earth.

News of the World • December 11, 01:07 AM • 17845 views
Exclusive

Do not take risks and do not try to speed up the processes: horoscope for all zodiac signs for December 9th – 15th

The retrograde nature of Mars and Mercury will create obstacles in all spheres of life from December 9th to 15th. The full moon in Gemini on December 15 will increase emotional instability and require special attention to rest.

Society • December 9, 12:50 PM • 133977 views

"It should happen no earlier than mid-2027": NASA announces a new postponement of the flight to the Moon

NASA has postponed the manned Artemis - 3 mission to land on the moon until mid-2027 due to technical problems. The reason for the transfer was difficulties with the spacecraft's heat shield.

Technologies • December 6, 01:24 PM • 17320 views
Exclusive

Mars retrograde: how complicated and dangerous this period is

From December 5, 2024 to February 25, 2025 Mars will be in retrograde motion. Astrologer warns about three particularly stressful periods and gives recommendations on behavior during this time.

Society • December 5, 10:50 AM • 105860 views
Exclusive

Retrograde is not only Mercury: horoscope for all zodiac signs for December 2nd – 8th

On December 5, Mars retrograde begins, which will last until February 25. The astrologer warns of possible conflicts and advises to avoid making important decisions during this period.

Society • December 2, 09:15 AM • 105085 views
Exclusive

Mercury retrograde and new moon: what the stars portend for the period from November 25 to December 1

The astrologer spoke about the impact of Mercury retrograde from November 25 to December 15 and the new moon on December 1 on all zodiac signs. The period will bring changes in communication, travel, and personal relationships.

Society • November 25, 08:31 AM • 123433 views

Swedish model OnlyFans wants to give birth to Elon Musk as part of Mars colonization

Elsa Thora, a 22-year-old Swedish OnlyFans model, has publicly announced her desire to have a child with Elon Musk on Mars. She has already tried to contact the billionaire via the social network X.

News of the World • November 19, 10:45 AM • 108828 views
Exclusive

Beginning of epochal changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for November 18 - 24

Astrologer told about an important astrological event - Pluto's entry into the sign of Aquarius for 24 years. Forecast for all zodiac signs for the week and upcoming global changes in technology and social sphere.

Society • November 18, 07:09 AM • 156306 views

Musk's SpaceX is preparing to hold a tender offer at $135 per share - Reuters

SpaceX is preparing to launch a tender offer for the sale of shares in December at a price of $135 per share. The company could be valued at more than $250 billion and expects a favorable government attitude after Trump's possible victory.

Economy • November 16, 01:07 PM • 40589 views