Musk promised to “work his ass off” at Trump's inaugural party

Owner of Telsa and social platform X Ilon Musk clenched his fists while speaking at Donald Trump's inauguration party at Capital One arena, and also promised to "work to exhaustion," reports UNN citing AP.

He celebrated Trump's victory, calling it "really important" and emphasizing the new president's promise to plant a U.S. flag on Mars, a longtime Musk goal.

"I'm going to work my ass off for you guys," Musk said in his short speech.

Trump hopes to plant U.S. flag on Mars

Recall

Donald Trump's fierce ally Ilon Musk, owner of Telsa and social platform X, was spotted with Google's Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.