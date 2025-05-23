"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, farewell was bid to TV presenter and serviceman Maksym Nelipa. He died in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Hero will be buried at the Baikove Cemetery.
In Kyiv, they said goodbye to serviceman, Ukrainian TV presenter and showman Maksym Nelipa. This is reported by a correspondent of UNN.
Details
In the morning of May 23, at about 10 o'clock, a cortege with the body of the soldier passed by Maidan Nezalezhnosti, where the Hero was honored with a minute of silence. At this time, several dozen drivers and passers-by stopped to pay tribute to the deceased.
The farewell ceremony took place at the Center of Culture and Arts of NTUU Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Nelipa studied and began his acting career.
Several hundred people came to see Maksym off on his last journey, including relatives, acquaintances, servicemen, the "Diesel Show" team, Oleksandr Pedan, Vitaliy Kozlovsky, Marichka Padalko, Kostiantyn Grubych and other famous actors and TV presenters.
Maksym's mother will say goodbye to him at the cemetery, his wife Tamara Nelipa with her children is abroad, in Israel. They will come to the grave of her husband and father later.
In a comment to UNN, the brother of the deceased Ukrainian actor, presenter and military man Andriy Nelipa told what Maksym was doing at the front.
He did a lot at the front, in particular, launching drones to Russia. Maksym used his abilities - he was a talented engineer and programmer, developed software, tested with his brothers, constantly tested new technologies. It was impossible to tear him away from work
He also clarified that Maksym died in Dnipropetrovsk region.
He and his brothers were constantly in combat mode and he had no rest at all. During his time at the front, he was able to sleep only twice - on Easter and on the day of the "truce". On the eve of his death, before his last combat mission, the soldier managed to call his mother, and then they went to work
He also added that Maksym Nelipa was known from childhood as a comedian and a kind person.
He was just always one of us. Whenever he came, even where he was not known, he was simply "one of us" on a molecular level, and he remained so in the war
During the ceremony, farewell melodies of the orchestra, the anthem, and at the end those present stood on their knees and then applauded.
Maksym Nelipa will be buried at the Baikove cemetery.
Supplement
Ukrainians know Maksym Nelipa as a bright presenter and talented actor of humorous shows. He started his career with KVN, but he gained real popularity with the projects "Who's there?" on 1+1, "Lose a Million" on ICTV and the morning show "Pidyom" on Novy Kanal.
In 2017, he joined the Diesel Studio team and became one of the faces of their comedy projects. However, with the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, Nelipa's life changed dramatically - in March of the same year, he voluntarily joined the army. In the ranks of the Armed Forces, he became the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the Land Forces. And at the beginning of 2025, the actor was wounded, underwent surgery and rehabilitation, and then returned to his brothers and continued his service.
Earlier UNN wrote that on May 12, the life of Ukrainian presenter Maksym Nelipa was cut short during a combat mission.