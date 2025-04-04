Ukrainian Ground Forces

France is initiating the creation of "assurance forces" to support Ukraine, which will be stationed in strategic areas. Not all countries have expressed a desire to join the initiative.
Two wanted men attacked a TCC officer in Khmelnytskyi, causing him bodily harm. The attackers have been detained and face up to 5 years in prison.
The Ministry of Defense is launching the “Drone Line” project for five elite regiments and brigades. The project will create a strike zone of up to 15 km and provide constant air support for infantry.
Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov is leaving the post of Commander of the Southern Military Command. By the President's decision, he will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden.
The National Police has put more than 500,000 men liable for military service on the wanted list since the start of the full-scale invasion. Law enforcement agencies are deploying investigators and task forces to search for people who are avoiding mobilization.
The Ministry of Defense has prepared a draft law on clear terms of military service, but its submission has been postponed. The reason is the lack of sufficient reserves to replace soldiers at the front.
The Ground Forces explained the procedure for reserving military personnel and the reasons for possible mobilization. They reminded that reservations made not through "Diia" require additional notification to the TsK.
The Deputy Minister of Defense stated that it is illegal to demand a paper military ID when there is an electronic one in the “Reserve+”. An electronic document with a QR code is equated to a paper document by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution.
During a document check in Kyiv region, a car passenger hit a Municipal Guard officer and tried to escape. In response, the guard used a traumatic weapon, and the fugitive fled.
Territorial recruitment centers employ 36,000 people out of 48,000 staff positions. 18.5 thousand employees have the status of limited fitness, many of whom acquired this status at the front.
The Land Forces Command warns against spreading false information about mobilization. Criminal cases may be opened against bloggers and media for fakes and manipulations.
A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.
The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.
The Defense Ministry reported 804 applications to army recruitment centers over the past week. A total of 20,954 citizens applied to the centers, of which 5,230 became candidates for the Defense Forces.
In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops suffer losses in equipment and personnel. The enemy conducts constant shelling and assault operations, using infantry groups, artillery and drones.
The fiercest fighting continues in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, but the defenders are holding their ground and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.
20,150 people applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers. 5,091 are being considered as candidates, 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army, and the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies.
The Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the priority units for volunteers. These are the units of the Land Forces, Airborne Forces, Marines and Unmanned Systems Forces.
In the two months since the Army+ app was launched, 300,000 servicemen and women have registered. The app allows them to submit electronic reports, generate Army IDs, and take surveys.
A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, the 40th in the country, has opened in Ternopil. The center offers information about the service and assistance in choosing a position in the Defense Forces, without issuing summonses.
Ukrainian troops are holding the Chasovo Yarivske frontline, preventing Russians from gaining ground. The enemy continues intense attacks, looking for weaknesses in Ukraine's defense.
The Land Forces Commander reported significant enemy losses for September 22-29. Among the destroyed equipment are 101 tanks, 254 armored personnel carriers, 462 artillery systems, 558 UAVs and other weapons.
The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified some issues regarding the mobilization of certain categories of citizens. The decision was made to reduce social tension, but details are not disclosed for security reasons.
The conscription of men aged 18-25 with limited fitness for military service has been suspended. They can now be called up only with their written consent, according to a directive from the Land Forces Command.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on the directive of the Land Forces Command to ban the mobilization of people under 25 years of age. The text of the directive is not published because it is classified.
An officer of the Rubizh brigade reported that Russians are actively using heavy armored vehicles in Donbas. This is due to the approach of the rainy season, which will make it difficult to move the equipment across the terrain.
Russian occupants regrouped assault groups in Vovchansk. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 firefights in the area of Vovchansk and Lypky.
Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Army, reported on the successful completion of tasks in the Kursk sector and the replenishment of the exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. Meanwhile, ISW confirms further advancement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, and Russian “military commanders” claim to have allegedly destroyed the third bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk region.
russian occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense near Toretsk with the support of 12 armored vehicles. The Ukrainian military repelled the attack, destroying 10 pieces of equipment and 68 occupants.
The Air Assault Forces refuted the fake about their liquidation as a separate branch of the Armed Forces. The Air Assault Forces remain an independent component of the Armed Forces and will continue to develop in accordance with the approved Strategy until 2035.