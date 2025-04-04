Ukrainian Ground Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5426 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13158 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55057 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113917 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243441 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254735 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197082 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376130 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300840 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10204 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34515 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62893 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48961 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119293 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ukrainian Ground Forces

News by theme

Macron on "assurance forces" for Ukraine: they will not be on the contact line, not every country has stated that it wants to participate

France is initiating the creation of "assurance forces" to support Ukraine, which will be stationed in strategic areas. Not all countries have expressed a desire to join the initiative.

War • March 27, 02:09 PM • 262296 views

In Khmelnytskyi two men attacked a military officer of the Territorial Center for Recruitment during a document check: they were detained

Two wanted men attacked a TCC officer in Khmelnytskyi, causing him bodily harm. The attackers have been detained and face up to 5 years in prison.

Society • March 10, 11:25 AM • 18009 views

Ukraine launches “Line of Drones” project to strengthen infantry with drones - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense is launching the “Drone Line” project for five elite regiments and brigades. The project will create a strike zone of up to 15 km and provide constant air support for infantry.

War • February 9, 06:26 PM • 36721 views

Should coordinate Western aid: Commander of the JFO South resigns from his post

Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov is leaving the post of Commander of the Southern Military Command. By the President's decision, he will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden.

War • February 4, 08:00 AM • 114210 views

More than 500 thousand people liable for military service in Ukraine are wanted during the full-scale invasion

The National Police has put more than 500,000 men liable for military service on the wanted list since the start of the full-scale invasion. Law enforcement agencies are deploying investigators and task forces to search for people who are avoiding mobilization.

Society • January 9, 12:46 PM • 26388 views

The submission of the bill on the terms of military service has been postponed due to the need to prepare reserves - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has prepared a draft law on clear terms of military service, but its submission has been postponed. The reason is the lack of sufficient reserves to replace soldiers at the front.

War • December 20, 12:45 PM • 18660 views

The Land Forces have responded to information about the alleged mobilization of reserved personnel

The Ground Forces explained the procedure for reserving military personnel and the reasons for possible mobilization. They reminded that reservations made not through "Diia" require additional notification to the TsK.

Society • December 19, 11:16 AM • 15628 views

Demanding a paper military ID card if it is in “Reserve+” is a violation of current legislation - Defense Ministry

The Deputy Minister of Defense stated that it is illegal to demand a paper military ID when there is an electronic one in the “Reserve+”. An electronic document with a QR code is equated to a paper document by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution.

Society • November 18, 02:39 PM • 17107 views

Shooting in Kyiv region during the inspection of military registration documents: why a representative of the “Municipal Guard” opened fire

During a document check in Kyiv region, a car passenger hit a Municipal Guard officer and tried to escape. In response, the guard used a traumatic weapon, and the fugitive fled.

Crimes and emergencies • November 15, 06:43 PM • 28703 views

More than 18 thousand people of limited fitness work in TCC - Defense Ministry

Territorial recruitment centers employ 36,000 people out of 48,000 staff positions. 18.5 thousand employees have the status of limited fitness, many of whom acquired this status at the front.

Society • November 14, 04:16 PM • 35377 views

Bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fake news about mobilization: what you need to know

The Land Forces Command warns against spreading false information about mobilization. Criminal cases may be opened against bloggers and media for fakes and manipulations.

War • October 19, 02:12 PM • 26989 views

The first recruiting center was opened in Volyn

A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.

Society • October 17, 02:50 PM • 16040 views

Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.

Sports • October 16, 05:16 PM • 18289 views

More than 800 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers in a week - Ministry of Defense

The Defense Ministry reported 804 applications to army recruitment centers over the past week. A total of 20,954 citizens applied to the centers, of which 5,230 became candidates for the Defense Forces.

Society • October 14, 11:40 AM • 12980 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces suffer losses in the Liman sector, situation is difficult - battalion commander

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops suffer losses in equipment and personnel. The enemy conducts constant shelling and assault operations, using infantry groups, artillery and drones.

War • October 11, 07:19 AM • 11797 views

The number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 90. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of positions near 6 localities

The fiercest fighting continues in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, but the defenders are holding their ground and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

War • October 10, 02:06 PM • 17923 views

More than 20,000 Ukrainians apply to army recruitment centers

20,150 people applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers. 5,091 are being considered as candidates, 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army, and the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies.

Society • October 7, 05:45 PM • 29906 views

More than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can already recruit volunteers without applying to the MCC

The Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the priority units for volunteers. These are the units of the Land Forces, Airborne Forces, Marines and Unmanned Systems Forces.

Society • October 7, 02:09 PM • 16122 views

300 thousand servicemen use “Army+” application - Ministry of Defense

In the two months since the Army+ app was launched, 300,000 servicemen and women have registered. The app allows them to submit electronic reports, generate Army IDs, and take surveys.

Society • October 4, 09:29 AM • 12816 views

The 40th recruitment center of the Ukrainian army was opened in Ternopil - Ministry of Defense

A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, the 40th in the country, has opened in Ternopil. The center offers information about the service and assistance in choosing a position in the Defense Forces, without issuing summonses.

Society • September 30, 03:30 PM • 16061 views

Defense forces control the Chasovo Yarivskyi frontline

Ukrainian troops are holding the Chasovo Yarivske frontline, preventing Russians from gaining ground. The enemy continues intense attacks, looking for weaknesses in Ukraine's defense.

War • September 30, 07:22 AM • 19864 views

Ukrainian troops killed almost 10 thousand invaders in a week

The Land Forces Commander reported significant enemy losses for September 22-29. Among the destroyed equipment are 101 tanks, 254 armored personnel carriers, 462 artillery systems, 558 UAVs and other weapons.

War • September 29, 12:02 PM • 22051 views

Land Forces Command clarifies rules for mobilization of certain categories of Ukrainians

The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified some issues regarding the mobilization of certain categories of citizens. The decision was made to reduce social tension, but details are not disclosed for security reasons.

Society • September 25, 09:13 AM • 15894 views

MP: Mobilization of men under 25 who had limited fitness status stopped in Ukraine

The conscription of men aged 18-25 with limited fitness for military service has been suspended. They can now be called up only with their written consent, according to a directive from the Land Forces Command.

War • September 23, 01:25 PM • 16453 views

People's deputy: Persons under 25 will not be mobilized, there is a directive

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on the directive of the Land Forces Command to ban the mobilization of people under 25 years of age. The text of the directive is not published because it is classified.

War • September 20, 09:35 AM • 14784 views

Officer: Enemy is trying to storm Ukrainian positions in Donbas using heavy equipment

An officer of the Rubizh brigade reported that Russians are actively using heavy armored vehicles in Donbas. This is due to the approach of the rainy season, which will make it difficult to move the equipment across the terrain.

War • September 19, 04:10 AM • 17675 views

Occupants regrouped in Volchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”

Russian occupants regrouped assault groups in Vovchansk. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 firefights in the area of Vovchansk and Lypky.

War • August 19, 08:59 AM • 26043 views

Replenishment of the exchange fund, ISW report and minus bridges: the situation in the Kursk region

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Army, reported on the successful completion of tasks in the Kursk sector and the replenishment of the exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. Meanwhile, ISW confirms further advancement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, and Russian “military commanders” claim to have allegedly destroyed the third bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk region.

War • August 19, 08:38 AM • 23633 views

Supported by an armored group of 12 vehicles: russians tried to advance towards Toretsk

russian occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense near Toretsk with the support of 12 armored vehicles. The Ukrainian military repelled the attack, destroying 10 pieces of equipment and 68 occupants.

War • August 18, 09:56 AM • 78770 views

Air Assault Forces deny rumors of liquidation: they remain a separate branch of the military

The Air Assault Forces refuted the fake about their liquidation as a separate branch of the Armed Forces. The Air Assault Forces remain an independent component of the Armed Forces and will continue to develop in accordance with the approved Strategy until 2035.

War • July 30, 06:19 AM • 27335 views