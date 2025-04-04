Ukrainian Ground Forces

Replenishment of the exchange fund, ISW report and minus bridges: the situation in the Kursk region

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Army, reported on the successful completion of tasks in the Kursk sector and the replenishment of the exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. Meanwhile, ISW confirms further advancement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, and Russian “military commanders” claim to have allegedly destroyed the third bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk region.