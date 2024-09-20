People's deputy: Persons under 25 will not be mobilized, there is a directive

Limitedly fit people under the age of 25 will not be mobilized, there is a corresponding directive of the Land Forces Command, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Friday, UNN reports.

All those of limited fitness who are being mobilized right now and you are under 25 years old - good news. There is a directive prohibiting conscription under the age of 25 - wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

The MP explained that the relevant directive was issued by the Land Forces Command.

"The text itself cannot be published. It is under a stamp," Goncharenko added.

Earlier UNN reported that at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (Reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading.