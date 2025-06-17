$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:57 AM • 2274 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:19 AM • 10490 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
June 16, 07:28 PM • 60267 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 59009 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 94666 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 92103 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 94360 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 173367 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81262 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 78808 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.9m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fireJune 16, 09:40 PM • 22915 views
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 20833 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 27356 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 25546 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 24308 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 152444 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 174191 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 203268 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 275010 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 330901 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 31916 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 49203 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 113779 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 96985 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78373 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2282 views

At night, Kyiv and its outskirts were attacked by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. Most of the destruction is in the Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts.

Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA

Kyiv and its outskirts were attacked at night by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement, said the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight in Kyiv and its outskirts, the enemy used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles.  The nature of the damage is direct targeting of residential buildings. Missiles - from the upper floors to the basement. We are dealing with a dead enemy

- wrote Tkachenko.

According to the head of the KCMA, the enemy destroyed the most housing and property of ordinary Kyiv residents in the Solomyansky and Darnytskyi districts. 

Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties17.06.25, 08:19 • 10497 views

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of June 17, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs. The air raid in Kyiv lasted almost 9 hours.

"As a result of the attack, 14 people died. At this time, 44 victims are known," the prosecutor's office said and listed the damages:

  • in the Solomyansky district, the entrance of a residential building with 30 apartments was destroyed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. A fire broke out in another building. The university dormitory was also damaged;
    • in the Darnytskyi district, several apartments in a multi-story building were damaged as a result of a fire, windows were broken in a kindergarten. The wagons of the Darnytsia-Lviv train were damaged;
      • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire was recorded on the upper floors of a residential building and a dormitory was damaged, windows were broken in neighboring buildings.

        The exact number of victims and the final consequences of the attack on the capital are being established. 

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarKyiv
        Kyiv
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9