Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA

Tonight in Kyiv and its outskirts, the enemy used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles. The nature of the damage is direct targeting of residential buildings. Missiles - from the upper floors to the basement. We are dealing with a dead enemy - wrote Tkachenko.

According to the head of the KCMA, the enemy destroyed the most housing and property of ordinary Kyiv residents in the Solomyansky and Darnytskyi districts.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of June 17, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs. The air raid in Kyiv lasted almost 9 hours.

"As a result of the attack, 14 people died. At this time, 44 victims are known," the prosecutor's office said and listed the damages:

in the Darnytskyi district, several apartments in a multi-story building were damaged as a result of a fire, windows were broken in a kindergarten. The wagons of the Darnytsia-Lviv train were damaged;

district, several apartments in a multi-story building were damaged as a result of a fire, windows were broken in a kindergarten. The wagons of the Darnytsia-Lviv train were damaged; in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire was recorded on the upper floors of a residential building and a dormitory was damaged, windows were broken in neighboring buildings.

The exact number of victims and the final consequences of the attack on the capital are being established.