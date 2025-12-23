$42.150.10
03:52 PM • 6420 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 11049 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15656 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 25001 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 20926 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 26327 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16089 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17201 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22705 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38289 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Chernihiv, an enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a high-rise building, causing a fire and blowing out windows. Emergency services are evacuating residents, information on casualties is being clarified.

Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuated

In Chernihiv, an enemy drone hit a high-rise building, residents are being evacuated. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

The enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a multi-story building. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out and windows were blown out. Information about casualties is being clarified.

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene, and people are being evacuated from the building.

Part of Chernihiv left without electricity after Russian attack23.12.25, 20:17 • 764 views

Recall

As reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv, and a fire broke out.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Chernihiv