Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, an enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a high-rise building, causing a fire and blowing out windows. Emergency services are evacuating residents, information on casualties is being clarified.
In Chernihiv, an enemy drone hit a high-rise building, residents are being evacuated. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
The enemy UAV hit the 9th floor of a multi-story building. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out and windows were blown out. Information about casualties is being clarified.
According to him, emergency services are working at the scene, and people are being evacuated from the building.
As reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv, and a fire broke out.