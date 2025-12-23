Part of Chernihiv left without electricity after Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling, an energy facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged, leading to a power outage in part of Chernihiv. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
Residents were urged to remain calm - "as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency restoration work."
Recall
As Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv, and a fire broke out.