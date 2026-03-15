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Russian consulate in Iranian Isfahan ceased operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Russian Consulate General in Iran has suspended receiving citizens due to the tense situation. Earlier, fragments of an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate in Israel.

Russian consulate in Iranian Isfahan ceased operations

Due to the tense situation in the region, the Russian Consulate General in the Iranian city of Isfahan has suspended its operations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country.

Details

Due to the current situation, the Russian Consulate General in Isfahan is temporarily suspending its operations. The resumption of consular services will be announced additionally.

- the post says.

Recall

On Sunday, March 15, it became known that fragments of an Iranian missile hit the building of the US Consulate residence in Israel. Iran also announced attacks on a communication center and a police unit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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