Russian captain of sanctioned tanker Sea Owl 1 arrested in Sweden

A Russian captain of the detained tanker Sea Owl 1 has been arrested in Sweden. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sweden Herald.

Details

The court hearing on the captain's detention took place on Sunday, March 15, in the district court of the Swedish city of Ystad. The man was charged with using a forged document with aggravating circumstances, as well as operating a vessel unfit for navigation.

At the same time, a video of the ship's detention appeared online.

Recall

The Swedish Coast Guard on Thursday, March 12, boarded the vessel Sea Owl I under the flag of the Comoros. The tanker is under EU sanctions.

The Swedish Coast Guard indicated that the vessel "Sea Owl I" has transported oil products between Russia and Brazil in recent years.