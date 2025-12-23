Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy

Energy workers are stabilizing the situation after a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

After another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, energy workers are gradually stabilizing the situation. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions. Consumption restriction measures continue to be applied in all regions. Both power limitation schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers are in effect

The ministry added that consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country.

The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities. Current outage schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators