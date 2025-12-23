$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

Energy workers are stabilizing the situation in Ukraine after Russia's massive attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions, with consumption restrictions applied in all regions.

Energy workers are stabilizing the situation after a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN. 

After another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, energy workers are gradually stabilizing the situation. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions. Consumption restriction measures continue to be applied in all regions. Both power limitation schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers are in effect 

- the statement says.

The ministry added that consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country. 

The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities. Current outage schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators 

- the ministry noted. 

Recall 

On December 24, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

