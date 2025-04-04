Ternopil Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to
social facilities in case of bad weather.
Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil,
Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.
As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5
thousand hectares.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume
operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.