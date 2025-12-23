Russian attack left over a quarter of a million consumers in Ternopil region without electricity

In Ternopil Oblast, a night attack by the Russian Federation caused power outages for 280,000 consumers, the Ternopil Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to the massive night attack, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the region. As of 8:25 AM, 280,000 consumers in the region have been disconnected. - reported the RMA.

Zhytomyr region under Russian attack for the second day: 6 injured, including 2 children