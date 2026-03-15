Government allocates 11.2 billion for critical infrastructure protection

The Cabinet of Ministers has identified 210 critical infrastructure facilities in ten regions of Ukraine, where work to strengthen protection will begin in the coming days. The government plans to allocate UAH 11.2 billion for these needs. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, this will allow the processes of building new protection to be launched as soon as possible.

We have coordinated work priorities with international partners to attract additional funding for the implementation of resilience plans and strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure. We are completing work on deregulation solutions and additional business support - Svyrydenko noted.

She added that the Cabinet of Ministers is developing an affordable lending program for businesses for energy independence with a fixed rate of 7% per annum for the entire term of the agreement.

"Within the framework of the "5-7-9%" program for frontline areas, we are extending the loan terms until the end of 2027," the head of government summarized.

Recall

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 1.5 billion in subventions to improve living conditions for IDPs.

The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel