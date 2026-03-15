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Zelenskyy: Russia transfers 'Shaheds' and intelligence to Iran for war in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The President stated that Iran is using Russian drones against American targets. Intelligence confirmed the exchange of components and data between the countries.

Zelenskyy: Russia transfers 'Shaheds' and intelligence to Iran for war in the Middle East

Russia has transferred Shahed-type drones to Iran, which Tehran has used to strike US targets. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Fareed Zakaria, reports UNN.

Details

He, in particular, referred to Ukrainian intelligence data.

They (the Russians - ed.) use Iranian licenses, you know that they have built and produced many drones. They transferred them. I have 100% facts that the Iranian regime used these drones against American bases and against its neighbors in the Middle East.

- said the head of state.

According to him, according to intelligence data, "which was shared with us," these Iranian drones contain Russian components.

"This is the first thing. And the second is that my intelligence told me that they believe that Russia is sharing intelligence information with the Iranian regime. They are helping them. Also, my intelligence said that if Europe and the United States can help Ukraine with intelligence in this war, then this means that Russia can help the Iranian regime," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

According to Axios, this week, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered to transport Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as part of a deal to end the war.

Trump believes Russia may be "helping Iran a little bit"13.03.26, 17:20 • 3902 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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