Trump believes Russia may be "helping Iran a little bit"

US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, Russia is helping Iran "a little bit," but cited US support for Ukraine as a justification, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Asked if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was supporting Iran after the American strikes on the country, Trump told Fox News Radio: "I think he's probably helping them a little bit, yeah, probably. And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?"

"Yes, we are helping (Ukraine) too," Trump continued. "And so (Putin) says that, and China would say the same thing. You know, it's like: they do this, and we do this. Fairly, they do this, and we do this."

"Putin's hidden hand" likely helping Iran against Trump - British Defense Minister

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Last week, CNN reported that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the location and movement of US troops, ships, and aircraft, according to several sources familiar with US intelligence reports on the matter.

Russia assured Trump it does not provide intelligence to Iran for attacks on the US - Witkoff

Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters during a Pentagon briefing that Russia and China "are not really a factor" in the war with Iran.