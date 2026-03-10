Russia assured Trump it does not provide intelligence to Iran for attacks on the US - Witkoff

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 464 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12174 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18521 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14586 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 21984 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 25692 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38488 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48890 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52131 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84336 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 33759 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 31651 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21372 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhoto12:51 PM • 12774 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14207 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 7930 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12131 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18497 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38473 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48876 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Turkey
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 828 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 3692 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14281 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21447 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 28507 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
Shahed-136
Social network

Russia assured Trump it does not provide intelligence to Iran for attacks on the US - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

During a conversation with Trump, the Russian side denied providing Iran with data for strikes on US bases. Special envoy Witkoff noted that "they can be taken at their word."

Russia assured Trump it does not provide intelligence to Iran for attacks on the US - Witkoff

On Monday, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian leaders denied allegations that they were sharing intelligence with Iran during the war. This was stated by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to UNN with reference to CNBC.

"We can take them at their word," Witkoff said in an interview on CNBC's "Money Movers." "Hopefully they're not sharing."

Trump is known to have spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Yesterday, during a conversation with the (US - ed.) president, the Russians said that they are not sharing information," Witkoff told CNBC.

Hegseth warned Russia against interfering in the conflict with Iran and revealed expectations for the war in Ukraine after Trump-Putin talks10.03.26, 15:09 • 3218 views

Additionally

On Saturday, MS Now reported, citing two American officials familiar with the situation, that Russia is providing Iran with information that could help Iranian forces strike American ships, aircraft, and military bases in the Middle East.

"Russia is providing intelligence assistance to Iran," one of the officials told MS Now.

When asked on Tuesday whether the Russians were sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff evaded the question.

"Well, I'm not an intelligence officer, so I can't say anything," he said.

On Friday, Trump criticized Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking about suggestions that Russia was helping Iran strike US troops in the region.

One of the officials who spoke to MS Now for Saturday's article said: "I haven't seen anything to indicate that Russia is playing a strategic or tactical combat role."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Donald Trump
Iran