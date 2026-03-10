Russia assured Trump it does not provide intelligence to Iran for attacks on the US - Witkoff

On Monday, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian leaders denied allegations that they were sharing intelligence with Iran during the war. This was stated by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to UNN with reference to CNBC.

"We can take them at their word," Witkoff said in an interview on CNBC's "Money Movers." "Hopefully they're not sharing."

Trump is known to have spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Yesterday, during a conversation with the (US - ed.) president, the Russians said that they are not sharing information," Witkoff told CNBC.

Hegseth warned Russia against interfering in the conflict with Iran and revealed expectations for the war in Ukraine after Trump-Putin talks

Additionally

On Saturday, MS Now reported, citing two American officials familiar with the situation, that Russia is providing Iran with information that could help Iranian forces strike American ships, aircraft, and military bases in the Middle East.

"Russia is providing intelligence assistance to Iran," one of the officials told MS Now.

When asked on Tuesday whether the Russians were sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff evaded the question.

"Well, I'm not an intelligence officer, so I can't say anything," he said.

On Friday, Trump criticized Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking about suggestions that Russia was helping Iran strike US troops in the region.

One of the officials who spoke to MS Now for Saturday's article said: "I haven't seen anything to indicate that Russia is playing a strategic or tactical combat role."