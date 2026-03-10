Hegseth warned Russia against interfering in the conflict with Iran and revealed expectations for the war in Ukraine after Trump-Putin talks

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned Russia not to interfere in the war with Iran and revealed expectations for Russia's war against Ukraine after talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

His comment came after he was asked about yesterday's phone call between President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Hegseth described the conversation as a "decisive call" which he hopes confirmed "the possibility of some peace" in Russia's war with Ukraine.

He said the conversation also confirmed "the recognition that, as far as this conflict is concerned, they should not be involved."

Addition

Earlier, sources told the media that Russia was assisting Iran in military operations by providing intelligence on US military targets.

