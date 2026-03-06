$43.810.09
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 8036 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 11536 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 13095 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 12866 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 12391 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19936 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32953 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35438 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 72098 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 11773 views
Russia provides Iran with intelligence for strikes on US troops - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the location of American military facilities for strikes in the Middle East. This assistance indicates the involvement of one of America's main nuclear rivals in the war.

Russia provides Iran with intelligence for strikes on US troops - WP

Russia is providing Iran with intelligence for strikes on American troops, The Washington Post reports, citing officials, writes UNN.

Russia is providing Iran with targeting information for strikes on American troops in the Middle East, in the first sign of another major US adversary — albeit indirectly — joining the war,

according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.

This assistance, which has not been previously reported, "indicates that one of America's main nuclear rivals, possessing excellent intelligence capabilities, is now involved in the rapidly expanding conflict," the publication writes.

"Since the war began on Saturday, Russia has provided Iran with information on the location of American military facilities, including warships and aircraft," three officials said.

"It seems to be a fairly large-scale operation," one source said.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. Moscow called for an end to the war, which it called an "unprovoked act of armed aggression."

The extent of Russian assistance to Iran in targeting remains unclear. According to officials, "the ability of the Iranian military to detect American forces has decreased less than a week after the start of hostilities."

On Sunday, an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait killed six American servicemen and wounded several others. Iran has launched thousands of attack drones and hundreds of missiles at American military positions, embassies, and civilians, as a joint US-Israeli campaign has struck more than 2,000 Iranian targets, including ballistic missile positions, naval forces, and the country's leadership.

"The Iranian regime is completely defeated," White House press secretary Anna Kelly said, without commenting on Russian assistance to Iran. "Their retaliatory ballistic missile strikes are weakening every day, their fleet is being destroyed, their production facilities are being ruined, and their proxies are offering virtually no resistance."

The CIA and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran04.03.26, 17:13 • 7118 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Israel
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
White House
Washington, D.C.
Kuwait
United States
Iran