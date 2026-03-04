Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran

$43.450.22
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
01:52 PM • 12298 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
12:44 PM • 12970 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 19803 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 47575 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM • 76235 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63908 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67011 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61475 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34797 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
March 4, 08:18 AM • 22077 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
March 4, 08:29 AM • 21980 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM • 20386 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM • 20476 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM • 12368 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
03:27 PM • 1280 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
01:52 PM • 12300 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM • 20521 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM • 20431 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
March 3, 01:14 PM • 74908 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
03:04 PM • 2030 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM • 12420 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM • 29950 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM • 37706 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM • 41719 views
Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran. The US is focused on deterring Tehran's "nuclear ambitions," despite criticism from Moscow and Beijing.

Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Russia and China are not significant players in the war in Iran. The US, according to him, is focused on deterring Tehran's "nuclear ambitions," despite criticism of US and Israeli strikes by Moscow and Beijing. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

"I have no message for them, and they are not really a significant factor here, and our problem is not with them," Hegseth said of Russia and China, which have long-standing diplomatic and trade ties with Iran, while Moscow has military ties with Tehran.

The US Secretary of Defense stated that the US is focused on ending what he called "Iran's nuclear ambitions."

Both Russia and China criticized the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Moscow stated that it had seen no evidence that Tehran was developing nuclear weapons, while Beijing called for an immediate cessation of attacks.

Recall

The IAEA found no evidence of Iran creating a nuclear bomb, but cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of the program due to large stockpiles of enriched uranium and limited access for inspectors. Director General Rafael Grossi expressed serious concern about this.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Pete Hegseth
Israel
The Guardian
United States Department of Defense
Tehran
China
United States
Iran