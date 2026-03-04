Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Russia and China are not significant players in the war in Iran. The US, according to him, is focused on deterring Tehran's "nuclear ambitions," despite criticism of US and Israeli strikes by Moscow and Beijing. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

"I have no message for them, and they are not really a significant factor here, and our problem is not with them," Hegseth said of Russia and China, which have long-standing diplomatic and trade ties with Iran, while Moscow has military ties with Tehran.

The US Secretary of Defense stated that the US is focused on ending what he called "Iran's nuclear ambitions."

Both Russia and China criticized the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Moscow stated that it had seen no evidence that Tehran was developing nuclear weapons, while Beijing called for an immediate cessation of attacks.

Recall

The IAEA found no evidence of Iran creating a nuclear bomb, but cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of the program due to large stockpiles of enriched uranium and limited access for inspectors. Director General Rafael Grossi expressed serious concern about this.