March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4574 views

As a result of new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions have been left without power. Emergency power outages have returned in some regions.

New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in 5 regions are without power, and emergency blackouts have returned in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

During the night, Russia again launched attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. As a result of the attacks, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions are without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In some regions, emergency blackouts have been applied," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Consumers in regions with hourly blackouts were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 3895 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine