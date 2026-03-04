New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in 5 regions are without power, and emergency blackouts have returned in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

During the night, Russia again launched attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. As a result of the attacks, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions are without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In some regions, emergency blackouts have been applied," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Consumers in regions with hourly blackouts were urged to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

