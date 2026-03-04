IAEA found no evidence of nuclear bomb creation in Iran, but there's a nuance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence of Iran creating a nuclear bomb, but there is no confirmation that the country's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, although there is no evidence of Tehran creating a nuclear bomb, the country has large stockpiles of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

Its large stockpiles of near weapons-grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant my inspectors full access are a cause for serious concern. For these reasons, my previous reports indicate that until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency cannot guarantee that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful. - Grossi wrote.

Context

According to US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, during negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, Tehran stated that it was capable of creating 11 nuclear bombs.

In late February, the IAEA recorded regular and unexplained work by Iran at enrichment sites attacked by the US and Israel. UN inspectors were denied access, which poses a threat to nuclear non-proliferation.

IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks