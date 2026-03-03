Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters

Ukraine's desire for accelerated accession to the European Union within the framework of any peace agreement has met with "fierce resistance" from EU governments, who do not want to open a "Pandora's box" of problems that, in their opinion, rapid accession will cause, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants 2027 for EU accession as part of a settlement that would end Russia's war, hoping it would anchor his country in Europe's main political club and offer a path to greater prosperity, security and stability, the publication writes.

A clear path to the EU could be vital for Zelenskyy in advancing any peace settlement for Ukrainians, especially if – as expected – Ukraine does not regain control of all its territory or join the NATO military alliance, analysts say.

But EU governments, including heavyweights France and Germany, have privately expressed skepticism about the proposed reform of the accession process that would shorten Ukraine's path to membership, diplomats say.

Reuters spoke to eight European diplomats and officials, "and many pointed to concerns in EU capitals about the idea," the publication writes.

"Among their fears is that Ukraine and others will not continue reforms, such as fighting corruption, if it is already granted EU membership," the publication notes.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and chief EU negotiator Taras Kachka told Reuters that "Kyiv is ready to take into account the concerns of EU members." He proposed safeguards such as "a monitoring system to check Kyiv's compliance with democratic standards, and a transitional period before it receives EU agricultural subsidies."

But he said a political commitment to a membership date would be important. "This is necessary for the peace process, for establishing a long-lasting and just peace in Europe," he said.

The current process of joining the bloc is usually lengthy and bureaucratic, even in simple cases, involving years of detailed negotiations and legal reforms to meet EU democratic and economic standards.

Each step of the accession process, which is divided into chapters and clusters of policy issues, also requires the approval of all EU members. Hungary has blocked Ukraine's path at an early stage of the process.

According to diplomats, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the bloc's executive branch, "has proposed a review of the process behind closed doors."

EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico

"Instead of first implementing all necessary reforms, a country can join the EU after meeting some minimum requirements, but with limited access to EU funds and decision-making until they meet all membership criteria."

This could facilitate the rapid accession of Ukraine and other countries such as Moldova, Montenegro and Albania, although Zelenskyy's target of January 1, 2027, would still be unrealistic, not least because all 27 current EU members must ratify any accession document.

Ukraine demands a specific date for EU accession after completing anti-corruption reforms - Kachka

Kachka suggested that Ukraine could at least sign an accession treaty with the EU next year, even if ratification and other steps might take longer to implement.

But analysts and diplomats see little interest in such bold moves, including von der Leyen's proposed reform, known as "reverse enlargement," as it turns the process on its head by allowing a country to join before it meets all current criteria.

"Growing support for populist and anti-enlargement parties in several capitals makes governments wary of being perceived as accelerating a process for which they have not yet received public consent," said Anastasia Pochumban, a research fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

"The concept of reverse enlargement is dead," said one EU diplomat. "There is also no support for setting a specific accession date."

A Western European official said: "Ukraine is simply not ready and corruption is rampant there."

Last week, von der Leyen tried to temper expectations in Ukraine. She publicly told Zelenskyy that "dates alone are not possible," even as she praised the country's reforms in the midst of war.

Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027: von der Leyen answered whether it is realistic

Nevertheless, the European Commission is expected to continue pushing for ways to bring Kyiv into the EU over the next few years, arguing that membership would strengthen the bloc militarily amid fears that Moscow could next attack an EU member. - the publication says.

Some say that a model of gradual integration, where aspiring member countries participate in an increasing number of EU programs and meetings before joining the club, may be more realistic, the publication writes.

"I think full accession within the next few years remains unlikely," said Corina Stratulat, deputy director of the European Policy Centre, about Ukraine's prospects.

"Instead, accelerated integration seems more likely – access to the single market, energy, digital technologies, transport – phased participation in EU programs and policies," she noted.

Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's technical readiness to open all EU accession clusters in a few days