$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 182 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 9212 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 16178 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 15158 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16046 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20804 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32409 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103781 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84669 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60763 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34145 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 35795 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43214 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 17009 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21267 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 12082 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43245 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 51028 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103771 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 67487 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 2782 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10318 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 30056 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 37029 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40426 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Ukraine's desire for accelerated accession to the European Union has met with resistance from EU governments unwilling to open a "Pandora's box" of problems. President Zelenskyy seeks accession by 2027 as part of a peace agreement, but member states express skepticism.

Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters

Ukraine's desire for accelerated accession to the European Union within the framework of any peace agreement has met with "fierce resistance" from EU governments, who do not want to open a "Pandora's box" of problems that, in their opinion, rapid accession will cause, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants 2027 for EU accession as part of a settlement that would end Russia's war, hoping it would anchor his country in Europe's main political club and offer a path to greater prosperity, security and stability, the publication writes.

A clear path to the EU could be vital for Zelenskyy in advancing any peace settlement for Ukrainians, especially if – as expected – Ukraine does not regain control of all its territory or join the NATO military alliance, analysts say.

But EU governments, including heavyweights France and Germany, have privately expressed skepticism about the proposed reform of the accession process that would shorten Ukraine's path to membership, 

diplomats say.

Reuters spoke to eight European diplomats and officials, "and many pointed to concerns in EU capitals about the idea," the publication writes.

"Among their fears is that Ukraine and others will not continue reforms, such as fighting corruption, if it is already granted EU membership," the publication notes.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and chief EU negotiator Taras Kachka told Reuters that "Kyiv is ready to take into account the concerns of EU members." He proposed safeguards such as "a monitoring system to check Kyiv's compliance with democratic standards, and a transitional period before it receives EU agricultural subsidies."

But he said a political commitment to a membership date would be important. "This is necessary for the peace process, for establishing a long-lasting and just peace in Europe," he said.

The current process of joining the bloc is usually lengthy and bureaucratic, even in simple cases, involving years of detailed negotiations and legal reforms to meet EU democratic and economic standards.

Each step of the accession process, which is divided into chapters and clusters of policy issues, also requires the approval of all EU members. Hungary has blocked Ukraine's path at an early stage of the process.

According to diplomats, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the bloc's executive branch, "has proposed a review of the process behind closed doors."

EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico10.02.26, 11:19 • 22697 views

"Instead of first implementing all necessary reforms, a country can join the EU after meeting some minimum requirements, but with limited access to EU funds and decision-making until they meet all membership criteria."

This could facilitate the rapid accession of Ukraine and other countries such as Moldova, Montenegro and Albania, although Zelenskyy's target of January 1, 2027, would still be unrealistic, not least because all 27 current EU members must ratify any accession document.

Ukraine demands a specific date for EU accession after completing anti-corruption reforms - Kachka22.01.26, 12:39 • 3529 views

Kachka suggested that Ukraine could at least sign an accession treaty with the EU next year, even if ratification and other steps might take longer to implement.

But analysts and diplomats see little interest in such bold moves, including von der Leyen's proposed reform, known as "reverse enlargement," as it turns the process on its head by allowing a country to join before it meets all current criteria.

"Growing support for populist and anti-enlargement parties in several capitals makes governments wary of being perceived as accelerating a process for which they have not yet received public consent," said Anastasia Pochumban, a research fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

"The concept of reverse enlargement is dead," said one EU diplomat. "There is also no support for setting a specific accession date."

A Western European official said: "Ukraine is simply not ready and corruption is rampant there."

Last week, von der Leyen tried to temper expectations in Ukraine. She publicly told Zelenskyy that "dates alone are not possible," even as she praised the country's reforms in the midst of war.

Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027: von der Leyen answered whether it is realistic24.02.26, 18:07 • 4029 views

Nevertheless, the European Commission is expected to continue pushing for ways to bring Kyiv into the EU over the next few years, arguing that membership would strengthen the bloc militarily amid fears that Moscow could next attack an EU member.

- the publication says.

Some say that a model of gradual integration, where aspiring member countries participate in an increasing number of EU programs and meetings before joining the club, may be more realistic, the publication writes.

"I think full accession within the next few years remains unlikely," said Corina Stratulat, deputy director of the European Policy Centre, about Ukraine's prospects.

"Instead, accelerated integration seems more likely – access to the single market, energy, digital technologies, transport – phased participation in EU programs and policies," she noted.

Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's technical readiness to open all EU accession clusters in a few days02.03.26, 16:45 • 5764 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Montenegro
European Commission
Reuters
NATO
Albania
European Union
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv