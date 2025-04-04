Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.
The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.
The Ukrainian women's national team defeated Albania 2-1 in the first match of the 2025 Nations League. The goals were scored by Ovdiychuk and Kozlova, and the team will play its next match on February 25 against Croatia.
President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.
Zelenskyy and Rama signed an agreement in Davos on 10 years of cooperation between the countries. Albania will provide military assistance and support the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.
The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.
The first Embassy of the Republic of Albania has started working in Kyiv. At the opening ceremony, the foreign ministers of both countries discussed deepening cooperation and a common future in the EU and NATO.
The first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv, where a joint communiqué was adopted. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls for strengthening the region's energy security.
Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.
According to the results of the voting on the UAF social networks, the match against Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff final was named the "Match of the Year". The victory over the Icelanders received 48.5% of the fans' votes.
The Albanian government will block access to TikTok for one year starting in January. The decision was made after a deadly fight between teenagers near a school in Tirana, provoked by a conflict on social media.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
Ukraine defeated Albania 2-1 in the final match of the Nations League. Goals by Zinchenko and Yaremchuk early in the game brought the victory and second place in the group, which gives the right to play in the playoffs.
The Ukrainian national soccer team defeated Albania 2-1 in a Nations League match. Thanks to this victory and the Czech Republic's win over Georgia, Ukraine took second place in the group and qualified for the playoffs for a place in Division A.
Today at 21:45, the Ukrainian national team will play Albania in the last match of the Nations League. A victory could put the team in second place in the group and give them a chance to be promoted to League A.
The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, did not speak at the press conference because of the interpreter who wanted to translate into Russian. The coach expressed his condolences to the victims of the shelling and offered to communicate in English.
The match between the national teams of Ukraine and Georgia in the League of Nations ended with a score of 1:1. Kverkvelia's 7th minute goal and Mikautadze's 76th minute goal determined the outcome of the match.
Today at 19:00, the Nations League match between Georgia and Ukraine will take place at the AdjaraBet Arena. The Ukrainian national team (25th in the FIFA rankings) will play in yellow against the Georgians (67th), who will wear red.
The debutants of the Ukrainian national team spoke about their emotions after receiving a call-up to the national team. Oleksiy Sych, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Ivan Kalyuzhny shared their personal stories of reaction to the news.
Rukh defender Oleksiy Sych received his debut call-up to the Ukrainian national team. Dynamo's Oleksandr Tymchyk left the team's camp before the matches against Georgia and Albania in the League of Nations.
A court in Italy has ordered the return of seven migrants from a center in Albania, where they were sent under a bilateral agreement. The decision drew criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who accused the judges of politicization.
The Ukrainian players arrived in Belek to prepare for the matches against Georgia and Albania. The legionnaires will join the team later, and on November 15, the national team will travel to Batumi.
Serhiy Rebrov has announced the Ukraine national team for the Nations League matches against Georgia and Albania. The list of 25 players includes debutant Yegor Yarmolyuk from Brentford, but captain Andriy Yarmolenko was not included.
At the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, the Ukrainian women's team won 6 medals - 2 gold and 4 bronze. The team took third place overall.
A Rome court has ruled that the detention of 12 migrants in Albania is illegal and ordered their return to Italy. The decision concerns a group of 16 people sent to Albania under a new bilateral agreement.
Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to increase the enforcement of decisions on deportations of migrants to the EU. Currently, the return rate of illegal migrants is only 20%, which requires legislative changes.
An Italian navy ship has delivered 16 migrants to Albania under a new agreement between the countries. This is the first group of refugees to be accommodated in the new reception center in the port of Shenjin.
Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.
Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under the new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.
In the 4th round of the Nations League, Ukraine drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. After this result, Ukraine remains in last place in the group with 4 points, with decisive matches against Albania and Georgia ahead.