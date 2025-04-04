$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14692 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26384 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63550 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211885 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390385 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309609 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244116 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255040 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 13683 views

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 12800 views

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 130243 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130243 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211885 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390385 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 253568 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309609 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 2266 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 13012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 44135 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 71816 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 56941 views

Albania blocks TikTok for one year for the sake of youth safety

Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.

News of the World • March 14, 07:41 AM • 13646 views

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Politics • February 22, 05:43 PM • 41551 views

Ukraine's women's national football team makes a victorious start in the new draw of the League of Nations

The Ukrainian women's national team defeated Albania 2-1 in the first match of the 2025 Nations League. The goals were scored by Ovdiychuk and Kozlova, and the team will play its next match on February 25 against Croatia.

Sports • February 21, 08:23 PM • 27794 views

Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.

Economy • January 22, 02:20 AM • 64447 views

Ukraine and Albania signed a bilateral security agreement: what does it provide for

Zelenskyy and Rama signed an agreement in Davos on 10 years of cooperation between the countries. Albania will provide military assistance and support the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16s.

War • January 21, 07:24 PM • 45121 views

Zelenskyy meets with foreign ministers of Southeast Europe

The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.

Politics • January 18, 12:32 AM • 75644 views

The first Embassy of Albania opened in Kyiv: what it means for Ukraine

The first Embassy of the Republic of Albania has started working in Kyiv. At the opening ceremony, the foreign ministers of both countries discussed deepening cooperation and a common future in the EU and NATO.

Society • January 17, 08:23 PM • 36213 views

Strengthening energy security and support: a communiqué between Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe is adopted

The first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv, where a joint communiqué was adopted. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls for strengthening the region's energy security.

Economy • January 17, 01:12 PM • 31756 views

8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.

Politics • January 14, 03:21 PM • 30163 views

Fans have determined the most important match of the Ukrainian national team in 2024

According to the results of the voting on the UAF social networks, the match against Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff final was named the "Match of the Year". The victory over the Icelanders received 48.5% of the fans' votes.

Sports • December 24, 08:12 AM • 16408 views

TikTok will be blocked in Albania: how long will the restriction last

The Albanian government will block access to TikTok for one year starting in January. The decision was made after a deadly fight between teenagers near a school in Tirana, provoked by a conflict on social media.

News of the World • December 21, 06:44 PM • 23240 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

Ukraine - Albania: post-match comments, Sych's debut, previous rivals

Ukraine defeated Albania 2-1 in the final match of the Nations League. Goals by Zinchenko and Yaremchuk early in the game brought the victory and second place in the group, which gives the right to play in the playoffs.

Sports • November 20, 09:48 AM • 16166 views

Ukraine's national team defeats Albania and gets a chance to advance in the League of Nations

The Ukrainian national soccer team defeated Albania 2-1 in a Nations League match. Thanks to this victory and the Czech Republic's win over Georgia, Ukraine took second place in the group and qualified for the playoffs for a place in Division A.

Sports • November 19, 09:50 PM • 59570 views

Ukraine vs. Albania: everything you need to know about the decisive match of the Nations League

Today at 21:45, the Ukrainian national team will play Albania in the last match of the Nations League. A victory could put the team in second place in the group and give them a chance to be promoted to League A.

Sports • November 19, 06:50 PM • 169321 views

“No Russian": Ukraine's national team coach Rebrov refused to repeat the answer in Russian during a press conference

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, did not speak at the press conference because of the interpreter who wanted to translate into Russian. The coach expressed his condolences to the victims of the shelling and offered to communicate in English.

Sports • November 18, 07:03 PM • 18884 views

Ukraine draws with Georgia in the Nations League match: how the situation in the group has changed

The match between the national teams of Ukraine and Georgia in the League of Nations ended with a score of 1:1. Kverkvelia's 7th minute goal and Mikautadze's 76th minute goal determined the outcome of the match.

Sports • November 16, 07:22 PM • 20541 views

League of Nations: Ukraine and Georgia to play a match in Batumi today

Today at 19:00, the Nations League match between Georgia and Ukraine will take place at the AdjaraBet Arena. The Ukrainian national team (25th in the FIFA rankings) will play in yellow against the Georgians (67th), who will wear red.

Sports • November 16, 03:31 PM • 22280 views

“I was lying in bed”, ‘my phone fell when I was going to Dnipro’: how debutantes reacted to being called up to the main team

The debutants of the Ukrainian national team spoke about their emotions after receiving a call-up to the national team. Oleksiy Sych, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Ivan Kalyuzhny shared their personal stories of reaction to the news.

Sports • November 15, 03:52 PM • 20114 views

Ukraine's national team changes again before Nations League matches: Sych's debut call instead of Tymchyk

Rukh defender Oleksiy Sych received his debut call-up to the Ukrainian national team. Dynamo's Oleksandr Tymchyk left the team's camp before the matches against Georgia and Albania in the League of Nations.

Sports • November 14, 09:12 AM • 15724 views

Italian court again blocks deportation of migrants to Albania

A court in Italy has ordered the return of seven migrants from a center in Albania, where they were sent under a bilateral agreement. The decision drew criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who accused the judges of politicization.

News of the World • November 12, 04:31 AM • 21658 views

Ukraine's national team begins preparations for the final two matches of the Nations League

The Ukrainian players arrived in Belek to prepare for the matches against Georgia and Albania. The legionnaires will join the team later, and on November 15, the national team will travel to Batumi.

Sports • November 11, 02:09 PM • 17856 views

With a legionnaire from England, but no veterans: Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the final matches of the Nations League

Serhiy Rebrov has announced the Ukraine national team for the Nations League matches against Georgia and Albania. The list of 25 players includes debutant Yegor Yarmolyuk from Brentford, but captain Andriy Yarmolenko was not included.

Sports • November 4, 01:08 PM • 18019 views

Ukrainian wrestlers win six medals at the U-23 World Championships

At the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, the Ukrainian women's team won 6 medals - 2 gold and 4 bronze. The team took third place overall.

Sports • October 26, 01:03 PM • 22658 views

Italian court rules to return group of migrants taken to Albania

A Rome court has ruled that the detention of 12 migrants in Albania is illegal and ordered their return to Italy. The decision concerns a group of 16 people sent to Albania under a new bilateral agreement.

News of the World • October 19, 03:54 AM • 27495 views

The number of deportations of migrants should increase, says EU head

Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to increase the enforcement of decisions on deportations of migrants to the EU. Currently, the return rate of illegal migrants is only 20%, which requires legislative changes.

News of the World • October 17, 11:10 AM • 11454 views

First Italian ship with migrants reaches Albania as part of agreement to rescue refugees in international waters

An Italian navy ship has delivered 16 migrants to Albania under a new agreement between the countries. This is the first group of refugees to be accommodated in the new reception center in the port of Shenjin.

News of the World • October 16, 12:15 PM • 13164 views

EU starts actual membership talks with Albania

Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.

News of the World • October 15, 10:42 AM • 10673 views

Italy sends first migrants to Albania under new agreement

Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under the new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.

News of the World • October 15, 03:22 AM • 17871 views

Ukraine's national team draws with the Czech Republic

In the 4th round of the Nations League, Ukraine drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. After this result, Ukraine remains in last place in the group with 4 points, with decisive matches against Albania and Georgia ahead.

Sports • October 14, 08:47 PM • 17315 views