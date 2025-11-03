EU and candidate country leaders gather for "enlargement summit": Zelenskyy's participation expected - Euronews

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 506 views
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8234 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8352 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10926 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26311 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31909 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29295 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25028 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41433 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8256 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12718 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22737 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32626 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37743 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10661 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13684 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26422 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47679 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97783 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

EU and candidate country leaders gather for "enlargement summit": Zelenskyy's participation expected - Euronews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

On November 4, a special EU "enlargement summit" will be held in Brussels with the participation of leaders from candidate countries, including Ukraine. The event will be broadcast live and will discuss the future of European integration.

EU and candidate country leaders gather for "enlargement summit": Zelenskyy's participation expected - Euronews

In Brussels, on November 4, a "summit on enlargement" will be held, where leading EU leaders and candidate countries for joining the bloc will discuss the future of European integration live, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expected, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, this will be the first televised event of its kind, broadcast live, where EU leaders and candidate countries will discuss groundbreaking prospects for European integration.

The President of the European Council, António Costa, as indicated, confirmed his participation.

"The summit will bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterparts from Moldova and Serbia - Maia Sandu and Aleksandar Vučić - and three prime ministers representing the Western Balkans: Edi Rama from Albania, Milojko Spajić from Montenegro, and Christian Mickoski from North Macedonia, as well as European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos," the report says.

At the same time, the publication does not specify the format in which the leaders' participation is expected.

As reported, this summit coincides with the European Commission's presentation of the 2025 enlargement package - an annual assessment of the progress of candidate countries, which will set the tone for the coming year.

European Commission to present report on Ukraine's progress towards EU: Media learned what to expect03.11.25, 14:29 • 1624 views

This event also comes at a time when most Europeans support the enlargement of the 27-member bloc: a recent Eurobarometer survey shows that 56% of EU citizens support enlargement, with particularly strong support among young Europeans.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Milojko Spajić
António Costa
Edi Rama
Montenegro
European Commission
European Council
Maia Sandu
Aleksandar Vučić
Albania
North Macedonia
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy