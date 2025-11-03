EU and candidate country leaders gather for "enlargement summit": Zelenskyy's participation expected - Euronews

In Brussels, on November 4, a "summit on enlargement" will be held, where leading EU leaders and candidate countries for joining the bloc will discuss the future of European integration live, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expected, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, this will be the first televised event of its kind, broadcast live, where EU leaders and candidate countries will discuss groundbreaking prospects for European integration.

The President of the European Council, António Costa, as indicated, confirmed his participation.

"The summit will bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterparts from Moldova and Serbia - Maia Sandu and Aleksandar Vučić - and three prime ministers representing the Western Balkans: Edi Rama from Albania, Milojko Spajić from Montenegro, and Christian Mickoski from North Macedonia, as well as European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos," the report says.

At the same time, the publication does not specify the format in which the leaders' participation is expected.

As reported, this summit coincides with the European Commission's presentation of the 2025 enlargement package - an annual assessment of the progress of candidate countries, which will set the tone for the coming year.

This event also comes at a time when most Europeans support the enlargement of the 27-member bloc: a recent Eurobarometer survey shows that 56% of EU citizens support enlargement, with particularly strong support among young Europeans.