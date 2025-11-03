$42.080.01
European Commission to present report on Ukraine's progress towards EU: Media learned what to expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

The European Commission will publish its annual report on candidate countries for EU membership on November 4. Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania, according to media reports, received mostly positive assessments.

European Commission to present report on Ukraine's progress towards EU: Media learned what to expect

The European Commission will present a report on the progress of Ukraine and other EU candidate countries on Tuesday, November 4. Ukraine's rating is expected to be assessed as "mostly positive," Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Monday in X, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, the European Commission will publish its annual report on EU candidate countries. Ratings: mostly positive: Moldova, Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania; medium: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo; terrible: Georgia

- wrote Radio Free Europe editor Jozwiak in X.

Supplement

The European Commission will present a report on EU enlargement on November 4, including the European Commission's report on Ukraine's progress within the EU enlargement package.

Ukraine completes screening for the last cluster of EU membership talks - Ministry of Economy15.09.25, 18:05 • 2925 views

Julia Shramko

