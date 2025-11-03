The European Commission will present a report on the progress of Ukraine and other EU candidate countries on Tuesday, November 4. Ukraine's rating is expected to be assessed as "mostly positive," Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Monday in X, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, the European Commission will publish its annual report on EU candidate countries. Ratings: mostly positive: Moldova, Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania; medium: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo; terrible: Georgia wrote Radio Free Europe editor Jozwiak in X.

Supplement

The European Commission will present a report on EU enlargement on November 4, including the European Commission's report on Ukraine's progress within the EU enlargement package.

