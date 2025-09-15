$41.280.03
Ukraine completes screening for the last cluster of EU membership talks - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The Ukrainian delegation has completed screening meetings in Brussels on the negotiating chapter "Agriculture and Rural Development". The European Commission positively assessed the submitted materials, which indicates significant progress made by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the European Commission, has completed screening meetings in Brussels on negotiating chapter 11, "Agriculture and Rural Development." This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that over three days of work, Ukraine presented 28 thematic blocks, including reforms in agriculture, progress in digitalization, state support, market regulation, and the development of the agricultural sector.

In addition, the level of alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU acts (EU acquis) was presented in areas such as horizontal issues covering financial and administrative structures, agricultural markets, quality policy, organic production, and the promotion of agricultural products.

Discussions also took place, during which Ukrainian representatives provided detailed explanations of the work carried out. The European Commission positively assessed the materials presented. According to Denys Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, this indicates the deep interest of European partners and confirms the scale of further work needed for integration into the common EU agricultural policy.

These discussions showed two key things: we have already made significant progress in bringing agricultural policy closer to EU standards, but there is still a lot of work ahead. The accession process requires joint efforts and close coordination. Ukraine is ready to follow this path.

- summarized Denys Bashlyk.

For reference

In September 2025, an official screening for Ukraine's accession to the EU will take place under Cluster 5 "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy." Within its framework, screenings will be held for three negotiating chapters: 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development," 12 "Food Safety, Veterinary and Phytosanitary Policy," and 13 "Fisheries and Aquaculture."

Cluster 5 is the final of six clusters within the bilateral meetings in the screening process. Based on the results of the screening, a plan for further implementation of EU regulations into Ukrainian legislation will be developed. The screening is the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Recall

On August 8, Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the last negotiating chapter in the agriculture cluster.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Brussels
Ukraine