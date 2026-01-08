Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump

The document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization at the highest level with United States President Donald Trump. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Rustem Umerov reported on the results of our team's negotiations in France yesterday. The bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization at the highest level with the President of the United States. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, it is important that Ukraine continues to unite the work of European and American teams, and they jointly discussed, in particular, documents on reconstruction and economic development.

Complex issues from the basic framework for ending the war were also discussed, and the Ukrainian side presented possible options for finalizing this document. We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback – whether the aggressor is truly ready to end the war. - the President added.

As reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian negotiators continued talks with partners from Europe, the US, and NATO in Paris – regarding the parameters of security guarantees, deterring Russian aggression, and the logic of further steps in the peace process, and there is "a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement towards the implementation of agreements".