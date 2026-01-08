$42.720.15
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7724 views

Great Britain confirmed the transfer of 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine, developed specifically for Ukraine. The delivery of prototype Gravehawk air defense systems is expected in the near future.

Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Photo: ukdefencejournal.org

Great Britain has confirmed the transfer of 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine. The delivery of several more prototype Gravehawk air defense systems is expected in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to ukdefencejournal.org.

Details

The UK Ministry of Defense, in response to a request from MP Ben Obese-Jecty, stated that the Raven systems are already in service with Ukraine.

Additionally

The Raven air defense system was developed specifically for Ukraine and is funded by Great Britain. It adapts the Royal Air Force's AIM-132 ASRAAM air-to-air missile for ground launch, providing a rapidly deployable capability against Russian drones, aircraft, and helicopters, with a limited ability to engage cruise missiles.

Gravehawk is a joint British-Danish system that uses existing Ukrainian R-73 (AA-11 Archer) air-to-air missiles in a ground-based mode.

Recall

Great Britain and France will send up to 15,000 soldiers to protect Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached. This is much less than expected.

