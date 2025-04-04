Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
British intelligence reports that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has lost about 900,000 soldiers, of which 200-250,000 have died. For the Kremlin, the goals of the war are more important than the lives of soldiers.
British intelligence reports an increase in Russian pressure in the Kursk region from three directions. At the same time, in other areas of the front, particularly near Pokrovsk, the number of attacks has decreased.
British intelligence reports a large-scale multi-axis strike by the Russian Federation using 35 cruise missiles and over 100 drones. The attacks are aimed at Ukraine's energy sector to demoralize the population.
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia forcibly issued 3. 5 million Russian passports to local residents. Refusal to obtain a Russian passport threatens property confiscation and restrictions on access to basic services.
In February 2025, the average daily losses of Russia amounted to 1255 people - the lowest figure in six months. Total losses of Russia since the beginning of 2025 reached 90 thousand military personnel.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet lost its dominance after Ukraine's attacks destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet has moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine.
The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.
In January 2025, Russia launched about 2,400 strike UAVs in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces responded with effective attacks on Russian drone production and operation facilities.
In 1990, two men photographed a mysterious diamond-shaped object in the sky over Scotland. 32 years later, a former intelligence officer revealed that it was an experimental American airplane.
The Russian command is returning wounded soldiers to the front with unhealed wounds and crutches. According to British intelligence, this is done to relieve the overloaded medical system of the Russian Federation.
Defense forces maintain fire control over Russian logistics routes in Vovchansk. The enemy is limited to infantry assaults and occasionally uses Soviet equipment, but without success.
The Kristal oil depot near the Engels-2 air base was hit twice by Ukrainian drones on January 8 and 14, 2025. The attacks destroyed 4 and damaged 10 tanks with fuel and lubricants.
Russian troops are expanding their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The occupiers are trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk.
In the Kursk region, the DPRK lost 4,000 soldiers, a quarter of whom were killed. Due to the language barrier and coordination problems, North Korean troops have achieved only tactical success.
The British government has signed an 8-year contract with Rolls-Royce for the production and maintenance of nuclear reactors for submarines.
Ivor Caplin, the former British defense secretary, was detained in Brighton on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a child. The 66-year-old politician was arrested after a “pedophile hunt” operation.
Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Värk said there is no dominance of any side in the Black Sea. Both sides have freedom of action close to the coast with air defense, mines and shore support.
Russia has passed a law to write off debts of up to 10 million rubles for new military personnel starting in December 2024. British intelligence attributes this to Russian losses, which reached 1,523 people a day in November.
Russia changed its tactics of missile attacks in the second half of 2024, accumulating stockpiles between strikes. The last large-scale strike on December 12-13 included about 90 missiles and 180 kamikaze drones.
In December, the Russian Federation launched about 850 drones against Ukraine, three times fewer than in November, which was around 2,300. British intelligence attributes this to weather conditions and forecasts further attacks of over 1,500 UAVs per month.
The British Ministry of Defense is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine. The UK will also provide an additional 225 million pounds of military aid for drones, ammunition, and air defense.
The British Ministry of Defense has calculated the necessary level of military spending at 3. 6% of GDP to modernize the army. This means an increase in the annual budget to 93 billion pounds.
Russia has lost more than 3,600 tanks and 8,000 armored vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion. Due to significant losses, the occupiers are forced to retrieve outdated Soviet equipment from storage.
Unidentified drones were spotted flying over the Ramstein military base, Rheinmetall and BASF facilities. German security authorities were unable to identify the operators of the drones and their origin.
The pace of Russian naval operations in the Black Sea remains slow due to Ukraine's successful actions. the Russian navy conducts regular exercises in Novorossiysk due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Russia is now unable to attack NATO because of its significant losses in Ukraine. Russia's daily losses reach 2,000 soldiers, which significantly affects its economy.
In November, the average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine reached a new record of 1,523 people per day. In a month, the Russian army lost 45,680 soldiers, making November the most expensive month of the war.