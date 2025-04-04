Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2654 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11039 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53820 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112822 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299601 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254689 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194869 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246373 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246373 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299601 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9772 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33803 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47678 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118030 views
News by theme

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

The Kremlin's goals are "higher" than the lives of Russian soldiers: Russian losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 900,000 - British intelligence

British intelligence reports that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has lost about 900,000 soldiers, of which 200-250,000 have died. For the Kremlin, the goals of the war are more important than the lives of soldiers.

War • March 20, 10:41 AM • 12333 views

The Russian army is increasing pressure in the Kursk region, however, the number of attacks in other areas of the front has decreased - British intelligence

British intelligence reports an increase in Russian pressure in the Kursk region from three directions. At the same time, in other areas of the front, particularly near Pokrovsk, the number of attacks has decreased.

War • March 10, 12:13 PM • 15265 views

British intelligence assessed the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on March 7

British intelligence reports a large-scale multi-axis strike by the Russian Federation using 35 cruise missiles and over 100 drones. The attacks are aimed at Ukraine's energy sector to demoralize the population.

War • March 8, 12:04 PM • 19763 views

Occupiers forced 3.5 million Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports under the threat of property confiscation - British intelligence

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia forcibly issued 3. 5 million Russian passports to local residents. Refusal to obtain a Russian passport threatens property confiscation and restrictions on access to basic services.

War • March 7, 11:09 AM • 27226 views

Russia has already lost 90 thousand military personnel since the beginning of the year - British intelligence

In February 2025, the average daily losses of Russia amounted to 1255 people - the lowest figure in six months. Total losses of Russia since the beginning of 2025 reached 90 thousand military personnel.

War • March 5, 02:07 PM • 14305 views

British intelligence: Russian Black Sea Fleet has weakened since the beginning of the war, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine

Russia's Black Sea Fleet lost its dominance after Ukraine's attacks destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet has moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine.

War • February 27, 01:00 PM • 24840 views

Russia is forcing mobilized soldiers to sign indefinite contracts - British intelligence

British intelligence reports that Russia is forcing conscripts to sign indefinite contracts due to heavy losses. According to intelligence, Russia has lost about 860,000 military personnel killed and wounded since 2022.

War • February 21, 11:32 AM • 52926 views

Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense

The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.

News of the World • February 15, 04:13 PM • 24711 views

Russia has increased drone attacks by more than 30%: how Ukraine is responding to the threat

In January 2025, Russia launched about 2,400 strike UAVs in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces responded with effective attacks on Russian drone production and operation facilities.

War • February 14, 12:30 PM • 23851 views

The most famous UFO images in history: a secret that has been hidden for more than 30 years is revealed

In 1990, two men photographed a mysterious diamond-shaped object in the sky over Scotland. 32 years later, a former intelligence officer revealed that it was an experimental American airplane.

News of the World • February 11, 06:11 PM • 50933 views

russia returns soldiers with wounds, often on crutches, to combat missions - british intelligence

The Russian command is returning wounded soldiers to the front with unhealed wounds and crutches. According to British intelligence, this is done to relieve the overloaded medical system of the Russian Federation.

War • February 2, 11:25 AM • 32900 views

Defense forces in Vovchansk maintain fire control over Russian logistics routes

Defense forces maintain fire control over Russian logistics routes in Vovchansk. The enemy is limited to infantry assaults and occasionally uses Soviet equipment, but without success.

War • January 31, 06:15 PM • 28989 views

British intelligence shows the consequences of strikes on the oil depot in Engels

The Kristal oil depot near the Engels-2 air base was hit twice by Ukrainian drones on January 8 and 14, 2025. The attacks destroyed 4 and damaged 10 tanks with fuel and lubricants.

War • January 29, 01:16 PM • 22899 views

Russian Federation is gradually expanding its bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River - British intelligence

Russian troops are expanding their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The occupiers are trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk.

War • January 27, 11:52 AM • 28327 views

British Intelligence: DPRK lost about 4000 troops in Kursk region, a quarter of them killed

In the Kursk region, the DPRK lost 4,000 soldiers, a quarter of whom were killed. Due to the language barrier and coordination problems, North Korean troops have achieved only tactical success.

War • January 24, 12:41 PM • 45996 views

Rolls-Royce signs multi-billion dollar contract for nuclear reactors for British submarines

The British government has signed an 8-year contract with Rolls-Royce for the production and maintenance of nuclear reactors for submarines.

News of the World • January 24, 11:51 AM • 24608 views

Former British Defense Minister to be tried for pedophilia

Ivor Caplin, the former British defense secretary, was detained in Brighton on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a child. The 66-year-old politician was arrested after a “pedophile hunt” operation.

News of the World • January 12, 01:57 PM • 29850 views

Estonian navy commander says neither rf nor Ukraine dominate the Black Sea

Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Värk said there is no dominance of any side in the Black Sea. Both sides have freedom of action close to the coast with air defense, mines and shore support.

War • January 6, 11:39 AM • 29763 views

British intelligence reveals daily losses of the Russian army in November

Russia has passed a law to write off debts of up to 10 million rubles for new military personnel starting in December 2024. British intelligence attributes this to Russian losses, which reached 1,523 people a day in November.

War • December 30, 11:55 AM • 23500 views

Russia has changed the tactics of missile strikes on Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia changed its tactics of missile attacks in the second half of 2024, accumulating stockpiles between strikes. The last large-scale strike on December 12-13 included about 90 missiles and 180 kamikaze drones.

War • December 28, 08:26 PM • 35870 views

British intelligence has uncovered a new tactic of massive strikes by the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Russia has shifted to stockpiling supplies between attacks instead of frequent small strikes. During the attack on December 12-13, about 90 missiles and 180 UAVs were used.

War • December 28, 05:16 PM • 26820 views

The Russian Federation's army has reduced the number of drone attacks in December: the British intelligence named the reason

In December, the Russian Federation launched about 850 drones against Ukraine, three times fewer than in November, which was around 2,300. British intelligence attributes this to weather conditions and forecasts further attacks of over 1,500 UAVs per month.

War • December 23, 12:32 PM • 15233 views

Britain may send military to train Ukrainian Armed Forces: what is known

The British Ministry of Defense is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine. The UK will also provide an additional 225 million pounds of military aid for drones, ammunition, and air defense.

War • December 19, 12:26 PM • 16098 views

Britain needs to almost double defense spending: the amount is announced

The British Ministry of Defense has calculated the necessary level of military spending at 3. 6% of GDP to modernize the army. This means an increase in the annual budget to 93 billion pounds.

News of the World • December 19, 10:05 AM • 14614 views

British intelligence has revealed the scale of losses of Russian armored vehicles in Ukraine

Russia has lost more than 3,600 tanks and 8,000 armored vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion. Due to significant losses, the occupiers are forced to retrieve outdated Soviet equipment from storage.

War • December 17, 03:17 PM • 52513 views

Suspected spy drones fly over Ramstein air base - Spiegel

Unidentified drones were spotted flying over the Ramstein military base, Rheinmetall and BASF facilities. German security authorities were unable to identify the operators of the drones and their origin.

War • December 13, 09:53 PM • 18778 views

British Intelligence Discloses Details of Russian Naval Operations in the Black Sea

The pace of Russian naval operations in the Black Sea remains slow due to Ukraine's successful actions. the Russian navy conducts regular exercises in Novorossiysk due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.

War • December 11, 12:38 PM • 16680 views

“Things are not good": Latvian Foreign Minister on Russia's war with NATO

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Russia is now unable to attack NATO because of its significant losses in Ukraine. Russia's daily losses reach 2,000 soldiers, which significantly affects its economy.

News of the World • December 10, 10:31 PM • 17436 views

Russia's record losses in Ukraine: new British intelligence data on November

In November, the average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine reached a new record of 1,523 people per day. In a month, the Russian army lost 45,680 soldiers, making November the most expensive month of the war.

War • December 5, 10:37 AM • 16715 views