Defense forces in Vovchansk maintain fire control over Russian logistics routes

Ukrainian troops in and around Vovchansk maintain fire control over Russian logistics routes. The occupiers are not giving up their attempts to achieve tactical success there. This was reported by an officer of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after the Kosh Ataman Kostya Gordienko with the call sign "Historian" during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The Russian occupation army keeps trying to achieve tactical success in Vovchansk and its surroundings. Unfortunately, today Vovchansk is practically destroyed due to the enemy's scorched earth tactics, and the city looks like Bakhmut or Avdiivka. Despite this, the enemy failed to gain any advantage, so our defense line has not changed," said ‘Historian’.

He also emphasized that despite everything, the defense of Vovchansk is holding strong.

"It is worth noting that the Defense Forces, in particular the 57th Brigade, in Vovchansk and its environs maintain fire control over the occupiers' logistics routes, so using armored vehicles for them is a deadly idea, as they immediately come to the attention of our intelligence, which reacts quickly. Thus, the enemy is limited to infantry assaults, occasionally using vehicles from the Soviet vehicle fleet, but again, without success," said ‘Historian’.

Addendum

The UK Ministry of Defense recently reported that the Russian occupiers are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne.