Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another exchange - most of the Ukrainian soldiers returning today have been in captivity for more than two years, among them are defenders of Mariupol, writes UNN.

Most of the soldiers returning today from Russian captivity have been there for over two years. And now they are finally home. These are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast - Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to him, these are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard Service.

"I am grateful to everyone who brings our people back. We are working to ensure that exchanges continue until everyone is returned. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the President.

Supplement

On June 19, another group of seriously wounded and ill soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange

As the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov reported, most of them are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. Budanov stated on June 19 that the next stage of the exchange is being prepared.