Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange

Ukraine conducted another exchange, returning Ukrainian defenders home from Russian captivity, most of whom have been in captivity since 2022, reported on Thursday the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022. - wrote Zelenskyy.

As reported by the President, these are the defenders of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

"We are working to bring our people back. Thank you to everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. Our goal is to free everyone," Zelenskyy emphasized.

