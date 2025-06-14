This is the agreement: Zelenskyy stated that exchanges should continue next week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans for a prisoner exchange next week. There was also an exchange during which officers, border guards, soldiers and sergeants held since 2022 were returned.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that exchanges are also planned for next week - "at least there is such an agreement", UNN reports.
We plan that the exchanges will continue next week, at least there is such an agreement. We hope that the Russian side will fulfill its part of these humanitarian obligations and fulfill them as agreed
The President noted that another exchange took place today, the fourth this week.
Very important: we are returning our guys home from Russian captivity. And this time we managed to return, in particular, our Ukrainian officers – army officers, border guards. Of course, also in today's exchange there are soldiers and sergeants. Many of them have been held captive since 2022. These are defenders of Mariupol, "Azovstal", guys from other areas of combat. They are already home – already in Ukraine
According to him, everyone is provided with the necessary assistance after injuries, after harsh conditions of captivity in Russia. The conditions are really very serious.
We are working to return all our other people who are now in Russian captivity