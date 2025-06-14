This is the agreement: Zelenskyy stated that exchanges should continue next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that exchanges are also planned for next week - "at least there is such an agreement", UNN reports.

We plan that the exchanges will continue next week, at least there is such an agreement. We hope that the Russian side will fulfill its part of these humanitarian obligations and fulfill them as agreed - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The President noted that another exchange took place today, the fourth this week.

Very important: we are returning our guys home from Russian captivity. And this time we managed to return, in particular, our Ukrainian officers – army officers, border guards. Of course, also in today's exchange there are soldiers and sergeants. Many of them have been held captive since 2022. These are defenders of Mariupol, "Azovstal", guys from other areas of combat. They are already home – already in Ukraine - the Head of State said.

According to him, everyone is provided with the necessary assistance after injuries, after harsh conditions of captivity in Russia. The conditions are really very serious.