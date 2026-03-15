Massive missile strike on Russian Belgorod: city loses electricity, water, and heating

On the night of Sunday, March 15, the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding area were subjected to a massive missile attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Serious damage was inflicted on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply were recorded. We will be able to assess the exact scale of the damage during daylight hours. - the official wrote.

He added that in Belgorod, a "flash occurred" on the territory of one of the facilities, and in addition, "the glazing of an apartment building was damaged."

Meanwhile, local public pages report that the missile strike "targeted energy infrastructure facilities of the CHP/substation."

Recall

On February 26, in Belgorod and the surrounding area, after the attack on February 26, electricity, water, and heat disappeared.

Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling