Massive missile strike on Russian Belgorod: city loses electricity, water, and heating
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack, the thermal power plant and substations in Belgorod were damaged. The city experienced "serious disruptions" in electricity, water supply, and heating.
On the night of Sunday, March 15, the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding area were subjected to a massive missile attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Details
According to him, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Serious damage was inflicted on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply were recorded. We will be able to assess the exact scale of the damage during daylight hours.
He added that in Belgorod, a "flash occurred" on the territory of one of the facilities, and in addition, "the glazing of an apartment building was damaged."
Meanwhile, local public pages report that the missile strike "targeted energy infrastructure facilities of the CHP/substation."
Recall
On February 26, in Belgorod and the surrounding area, after the attack on February 26, electricity, water, and heat disappeared.
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling16.02.26, 00:26 • 14309 views