Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling

09:07 PM • 3188 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 24555 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 29503 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 26229 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 26941 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 65794 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 48789 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 42641 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33271 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 31085 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
EU at this stage "not ready" to offer Ukraine a date for joining the bloc - Rinkēvičs and KallasFebruary 15, 01:09 PM • 9388 views
Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from RussiaFebruary 15, 01:24 PM • 8778 views
In Rivne, a son doused his father with gasoline and set him on fire during an argumentPhotoFebruary 15, 01:42 PM • 5468 views
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the USFebruary 15, 03:04 PM • 6974 views
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhoto07:10 PM • 6680 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 24556 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 97039 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 155008 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 86517 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 102781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 15859 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 24345 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 23152 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 26086 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 50768 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating
Film

Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The governor of the Belgorod region reported a massive attack that led to significant damage to energy facilities. Emergency crews are assessing the extent of the destruction and beginning restoration work.

Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, reported a massive attack on the regional center and the adjacent district, which led to significant destruction of energy facilities. According to preliminary information from the Russian side, significant damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded at the impact sites. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, power supply facilities suffered serious technical damage, which caused disruptions in the network. Emergency crews and operational services are currently trying to assess the overall extent of the damage and begin restoration work, while local authorities are collecting updated information on the consequences of the explosions in the city.

Residents of Belgorod and surrounding settlements reported a series of powerful explosions throughout the evening, accompanied by flashes at power substations. Currently, official sources of the occupiers do not provide detailed data on the number of damaged buildings or the duration of possible power outages, limiting themselves to statements about work at the incident sites.

Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod Oblast08.02.26, 07:32 • 10447 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity