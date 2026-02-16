Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, reported a massive attack on the regional center and the adjacent district, which led to significant destruction of energy facilities. According to preliminary information from the Russian side, significant damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded at the impact sites. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, power supply facilities suffered serious technical damage, which caused disruptions in the network. Emergency crews and operational services are currently trying to assess the overall extent of the damage and begin restoration work, while local authorities are collecting updated information on the consequences of the explosions in the city.

Residents of Belgorod and surrounding settlements reported a series of powerful explosions throughout the evening, accompanied by flashes at power substations. Currently, official sources of the occupiers do not provide detailed data on the number of damaged buildings or the duration of possible power outages, limiting themselves to statements about work at the incident sites.

