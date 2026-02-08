Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod Oblast

A successful act of sabotage in the border area of Belgorod Oblast deprived the occupiers of a key coordination and reconnaissance tool. This was reported by representatives of the ATESH movement on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that an agent of the movement set fire to the hardware module near the base of the communication tower. As a result of the destruction of the ground equipment, all equipment located on the mast was completely de-energized and put out of action.

This strike effectively blinded the enemy in this sector. Before the fire, Murom-P type video reconnaissance systems were operating on the mast, transmitting real-time data on movements in the border zone. Now, due to the elimination of the control equipment, this section of the front has become a "dark spot" for the Rashists. - the post says.

It is indicated that along with the hardware module, the repeaters that maintained stable radio communication between headquarters and advanced positions also burned down. In addition, the tower served as a platform for electronic warfare antennas that suppressed drone signals. The destruction of this technical post opened a "window" for the unhindered operation of Ukrainian UAVs.

Recall

Recently, the ATESH movement destroyed a technical module of a telecommunication tower in St. Petersburg, which led to disruptions in the data transmission system of military facilities.

