February 7, 08:45 PM • 12028 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 20792 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 21833 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 27224 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 23890 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 25355 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 36589 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48165 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 43712 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32634 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Agents of the "ATESH" movement set fire to a hardware module near a communication tower in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. This led to a power outage and the disabling of equipment used for reconnaissance and communication.

Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod Oblast

A successful act of sabotage in the border area of Belgorod Oblast deprived the occupiers of a key coordination and reconnaissance tool. This was reported by representatives of the ATESH movement on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that an agent of the movement set fire to the hardware module near the base of the communication tower. As a result of the destruction of the ground equipment, all equipment located on the mast was completely de-energized and put out of action.

This strike effectively blinded the enemy in this sector. Before the fire, Murom-P type video reconnaissance systems were operating on the mast, transmitting real-time data on movements in the border zone. Now, due to the elimination of the control equipment, this section of the front has become a "dark spot" for the Rashists.

- the post says.

It is indicated that along with the hardware module, the repeaters that maintained stable radio communication between headquarters and advanced positions also burned down. In addition, the tower served as a platform for electronic warfare antennas that suppressed drone signals. The destruction of this technical post opened a "window" for the unhindered operation of Ukrainian UAVs.

Recall

Recently, the ATESH movement destroyed a technical module of a telecommunication tower in St. Petersburg, which led to disruptions in the data transmission system of military facilities.

Partisans of "ATESH" disabled a communication tower with electronic warfare antennas in Kherson region01.02.26, 08:11 • 4675 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents