Partisans of "ATESH" disabled a communication tower with electronic warfare antennas in Kherson region

January 31, 05:53 PM • 17621 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 34519 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 25391 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 25631 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 22444 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14530 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12960 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7130 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11758 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19234 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 9154 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 8844 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 19198 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 9490 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been established12:54 AM • 5182 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 38761 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 68220 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 47961 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 53270 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 55542 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 20001 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 24331 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 27726 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 28345 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 26490 views
Partisans of "ATESH" disabled a communication tower with electronic warfare antennas in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

An agent of the partisan movement "ATESH" damaged a transformer cabinet of a communication tower near the village of Strilkove in the Kherson region. This created an aerial "window" for UAV strikes on the occupiers in Crimea.

Partisans of "ATESH" disabled a communication tower with electronic warfare antennas in Kherson region

On the Arabat Spit, near the village of Striłkove (Kherson region), an agent of the ATESH partisan movement disabled the transformer cabinet of a communication tower. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that EW antennas were also placed on the tower itself, which are now not working.

After the damage, the equipment stopped working normally. Communication and electronic cover in this area are now practically absent, which creates an air "window" for UAV strikes against the occupiers in Crimea.

- the message says.

It is indicated that even remote and, at first glance, protected enemy areas remain vulnerable.

Pressure on the infrastructure continues to undermine the capabilities of the occupation forces and deprives them of a sense of security in the rear.

- it is indicated in the post to the video.

Recall

Recently, agents of the ATESH movement set fire to the transformer substation of the BUMMASH plant in Udmurtia, temporarily stopping the work of key workshops.

"ATESH" published evidence of damage to the building of the Department of Internal Affairs in Chechnya30.01.26, 07:12 • 41626 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea