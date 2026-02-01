Partisans of "ATESH" disabled a communication tower with electronic warfare antennas in Kherson region

On the Arabat Spit, near the village of Striłkove (Kherson region), an agent of the ATESH partisan movement disabled the transformer cabinet of a communication tower. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that EW antennas were also placed on the tower itself, which are now not working.

After the damage, the equipment stopped working normally. Communication and electronic cover in this area are now practically absent, which creates an air "window" for UAV strikes against the occupiers in Crimea. - the message says.

It is indicated that even remote and, at first glance, protected enemy areas remain vulnerable.

Pressure on the infrastructure continues to undermine the capabilities of the occupation forces and deprives them of a sense of security in the rear. - it is indicated in the post to the video.

Recall

Recently, agents of the ATESH movement set fire to the transformer substation of the BUMMASH plant in Udmurtia, temporarily stopping the work of key workshops.

"ATESH" published evidence of damage to the building of the Department of Internal Affairs in Chechnya