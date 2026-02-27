Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old

Even in the 21st century, watching movies remains the most popular pastime. Everyone chooses the genre they like, but horror films, given how popular they remain, are in particular demand. True fans of this genre are willing to wait years for a new installment of their favorite "horror movie." UNN offers a top list of horror films whose first parts were released many years ago.

"Halloween" (1978)

Director: John Carpenter

Thanks to this cult film, a terrifying character like Michael Myers, who became a symbol of slashers, appeared in the world of Western horror. Carpenter managed to create an incredibly frightening atmosphere. Night filming and the killer's overall image played a significant role in this film. Michael's iconic mask still terrifies not only fans of this film but also new viewers.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

Director: Wes Craven

Freddy Krueger is one of the scariest, if not the scariest, characters in the history of horror films of the past and not only the last century. The combination of horror and the real world created a new approach to this slasher. It is worth noting that the script perfectly combined fantasy and psychological horror, and the digitalization and special effects in the new parts of the film made it even more exciting.

"Saw" (2004)

Director: James Wan

"Live or die? The choice is yours" - these iconic words terrified all true fans of this film in the early 2000s. We should add that although "Saw" is one of the newest films on our list, its popularity reached its peak two decades after its premiere. The debut part launched a franchise with elements of psychological and "traumatic" horror. The idea that the victim is guilty of something beforehand gives the viewer the thought that the killer, perhaps, in some moments, is even right, albeit extremely cruel. The screenwriter's approach to the murder scenes is particularly striking in the film. They stand out for their maximum originality and extreme cruelty, stating that the maniac does not just kill his victim but seeks to play with them, enjoying total control over the person.

"Psycho" (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

"Psycho" is a timeless classic of psychological thriller. This film undoubtedly revolutionized the perception of horror films. The first thing that comes to mind when a viewer hears the title of this film is the legendary shower scene. It is still considered one of the scariest in the history of cinema. Hitchcock knew how to build tension without excessive cruelty. The director managed to penetrate the neural connections of the average horror fan and succeeded in implementing such a model of interaction with the audience, where there was no need to see liters of blood and mutilated bodies on screen. By the way, this film also pioneered the idea of the unexpected death of the main character, which became a hallmark of many future horrors.

"Scream" (1996)

Director: Wes Craven

This film can safely be called a guide on how to avoid death in a horror movie. The concept that the film's characters discuss horror films within the plot, and specifically how to survive them, gives "Scream" an impetus to the message it conveys to its audience. The screenwriter plays with the audience, hinting to the viewer who the killer might be. Ultimately, in each part, it is unclear until the very end who the killer hiding behind the ghostly mask will turn out to be. The ritual where the killer calls their victim before killing them adds particular horror to these films.