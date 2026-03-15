Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responded to an open letter from the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, in which Yushchenko called on the head of the Hungarian government to "be the leader the world once respected." This was reported by UNN.

Details

In his response, Orbán, in particular, accused the current Ukrainian leadership of "state terrorism."

Please convince your president not to blackmail my country and not to threaten its leaders. Hungarians are a free people. Your struggle for freedom does not give you the right to blackmail us or dictate terms to us. Please make your president understand that the state terrorism with which he blew up the German Nord Stream gas pipeline will not work against Hungary. - Orbán wrote.

He also stated that Russia "thank God, is not an enemy of Hungary or the Hungarian people."

And we have no intention of changing that. We still want to remain your friends, but we will not participate in your war. Therefore, I ask you to agree that we will not send money, weapons, or soldiers to your war. - the Hungarian Prime Minister noted.

In conclusion, Orbán wished "that your fratricidal war does not end in a fatal weakening of the Ukrainian state, and that we can return to the old spirit of Ukrainian-Hungarian friendship."

Recall

Earlier, the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, published an open letter to Orbán, in which he called on the Hungarian Prime Minister to stop playing along with the aggressor. Yushchenko recalled Soviet tanks in Budapest and published a joint photo from 25 years ago.

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