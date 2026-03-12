Invited to Ukraine - Zelenskyy revealed what is happening in relations with Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was invited to Ukraine for a direct dialogue through his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, but the politician did not take a step forward. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Politico, commenting on the Hungarian government's position on Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to him, Orbán initially agreed to such a visit, but later stopped responding.

The President made it clear that the lack of further communication from the Hungarian Prime Minister does not help bilateral relations and does not contribute to a substantive dialogue. According to Zelenskyy, in the current circumstances, openness to conversation and a clear position are more important than diplomatic silence, which only deepens misunderstandings.

The Ukrainian leader added that some of Orbán's actions indicate that he is effectively playing into Moscow's hands. The President emphasized that the Hungarian Prime Minister blocks decisions important for Ukraine and at the same time spreads narratives consonant with Russian propaganda, although he does not directly participate in the war.

The head of state stressed that Budapest's position creates additional difficulties for Ukraine at the international level, especially in issues where consolidated support from partners is needed. Zelenskyy made it clear that this is not only about political statements, but also about concrete steps that influence decision-making in favor of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called on Europe to find alternative ways of financing due to Hungary's position. Orbán blocks funds, weapons, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union.